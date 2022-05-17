Coquille swept the Class 2A District 4 track titles at Hidden Valley High School and put together a strong contingent of qualifiers for this week’s state track meet in the process.
The state meet, held for the first time at the rebuilt Hayward Field, begins Thursday for the Class 3A, 2A and 1A schools and Friday for the Class 6A, 5A and 4A divisions.
The Red Devils out-pointed runner-up Bandon and the other seven schools in the league to win both titles, led by individual standouts.
Gunner Yates won three events and also ran a leg on the winning 4x100-meter relay for Coquille’s boys while Trinidy Blanton won four events for the girls.
Coquille’s boys scored 132 points, to 122 for Bandon and 100 for Myrtle Point. Coquille’s girls had 158 points, while Bandon had 132.5. Myrtle Point again was third with 84.
Yates sped to wins in the 100 (11.38 seconds), 200 (22.88) and 400 (53.09). He teamed with Godfred Amonoo, Drake Watts and Brock Willis to win the 4x100 relay in 44.83 seconds. Yates leads Class 2A in the shorter two sprints and Coquille also has the top time in the relay.
The Red Devils also got wins in both hurdles races by Sabastian Montenero, who was timed in 17.45 in the 110-meter race and 44.15 in the 300-meter event.
Ansen Converse raced to wins in both the 1,500 (4:13.48) and 3,000 (9:02.04) for Bandon. Hunter Angove had a new best clearance of 15 feet, ¼ inch to win the pole vault, easily the best in the state for Class 2A. His twin brother, Trevor, won the triple jump, an event he leads Class 2A in, with a leap of 42-2 and also qualified for state with runner-up finishes in the long jump (19-7), high jump (5-10, several inches off his state-leading 6-2) and 400 (53.58).
Bandon also got a win in the 800 by Damian Avalos (2:09.24) and in the 4x400 relay by the quartet of Avalos, Converse, Hunter Angove and Patton Clark.
Myrtle Point got wins in three field events, by Mason Detzler in the discus (116-9), Andres Villanueva in the javelin (156-11) and Troy Warner in the long jump (19-7 ¾). Gold Beach’s Gianni Altman won the high jump on misses when he, Trevor Angove and Coquille’s Willis all cleared 5-10.
Blanton, meanwhile, led a number of Coquille state qualifiers for the girls.
She had winning times of 13.29 in the 100 and 27.37 in the 200 and won the javelin (120-0) and long jump (15-8 ¾). She leads Class 2A in the latter three events.
Coquille had the top two finishers in four of the field events, with Callie Millet finishing second to Blanton in the javelin (112-8), Reagan Krantz (9-0) and Millet (8-6) going 1-2 in the pole vault, Melanie Lambson finishing second to Blanton in the long jump (15-6 ½) and Hailey Combie (33-0 ¼) and Holli Vigue (30-8 ¼) going 1-2 in the shot put. Combie also finished second in the discus for the Red Devils.
Holly Hutton won the 800 (2:27.83) and 1,500 (2:27.83) for Bandon and teamed with Analise Miller, Olivia Thompson and Makiah Vierck to win the 4x400 relay (4:24.65). Hutton leads Class 2A in the 800 and ranks second in the 1,500, the same ranking as the relay.
Myrtle Point’s Sarah Nicholson won the 400 (1:03.63) and was second to Hutton in the 800 (2:30.97) and also teamed with Hayley Brophy, McKenzie Robinson and Maddi Reynolds to qualify for state with a second-place finish in the 4x100 relay.
MIDWESTERN LEAGUE: North Bend’s boys and girls each finished second in the team races at the district meet at Eagle Point, the boys trailing Thurston and the girls runners-up to Crater.
North Bend’s boys got wins by Jason Padgett in the 100 (11.37) and John Efraimson in the 400 (49.75).
They also teamed with Nathaniel Folsom and Brody Justice to win the 4x100 relay (43.81). Efraimson was second in the 200 (22.73) and Padgett third (22.88).
Roman Fritz led a 1-2-3 finish in the javelin for North Bend with a throw of 170-2, followed by Keegan Young (164-8) and Henry Hood (152-8). Fritz also qualified for state with a runner-up effort in the shot put (42-11 ¾).
Justice was second in the pole vault (13-0).
North Bend’s girls had two district champions. Kaylianna Mazzucchi won the javelin with a throw of 101-4 and Drew Hood took the 100 hurdles in 17.12. Hood also qualified for state in the triple jump with a second-place leap of 33-9 ½. Lennon Riddle placed second in the 300 hurdles (50.62) to advance to state.
SKY-EM LEAGUE: Marshfield’s boys and girls finished third in the district meet at Junction City, the team titles won by Cottage Grove’s boys and Marist Catholic’s girls.
Marshfield’s boys had a typically strong showing in the pole vault, qualifying all three entrants to the state meet. Jonathan Parks beat Trent Summers for the title based on misses after both cleared 14-4 and Danner Wilson hit the automatic qualifying mark of 13-4. Siuslaw’s Camp Lacouture (13-10) and Kyle Hughes (13-4) also qualified in the event.
Alex Garcia-Silver gave the Pirates a second champion on the opening day by winning the 3,000 in 9:00.68, just ahead of Siuslaw’s Samuel Ulrich (9:01.99) and Chad Hughes (9:03.70). Garcia-Silver also won the 1,500 on the final day of the meet (4:08.26).
The Pirates swept the two boys relays, with Aaron Hutchins, Elijah Fox, Cael Church and Jonathan Parks winning the 4x100 in 44.68 and the same quartet finishing in 3:31.96 for the 4x400.
Matthew Allen placed second in the discus (123-11) and Ismael Rodriguez in the 800 (2:01.42) for Marshfield, both behind Siuslaw athletes. Jonathan Rose won the discus (138-0) and shot put (42-7 ¼) for the Vikings and Ulrich won the 800 (1:58.68).
Marshfield’s girls had three winners.
The first was Kate Miles, who took the javelin only six weeks after picking up the spear for the first time. Miles won with a new best throw of 113-1, which gives her a good chance of placing at state next week.
Daphne Scriven won the discus (103-11) ahead of teammate Tori Cox (90-6) and Charlie Dea won the 300 hurdles (48.83).
Bailey Wallack was second in the 400 (1:01.96) and teamed with Dea, Ava Thomas and Alyrian Covey to place second in the 4x400 relay (4:30.56).
Scriven was second in the shot put (32-7 ½) and Alie Clark second in the long jump (14-11 ¾) for the Pirates.
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 2: Pacific’s boys won the title at McKenzie High School on Friday, led by triple-winner Qwentyn Petty.
Petty took all three sprints, winning the 100 in 11.48, the 200 in 23.27 and the 400 in 53.13.
Pacific scored 78 points, which was eight more than Triangle Lake in the 19-school district.
Powers had a pair of state qualifiers, both in the pole vault.
Lauren Stallard won the girls pole vault by clearing 7-6 and Talon Blanton was second in the boys pole vault, clearing 10-6.
Glendale star Elijah Wytcherley won four events both hurdles races and the high jump and long jump.
North Lake won the girls title with 91 points. North Douglas was second with 78.
CLASS 2A DISTRICT 3: Reedsport had a trio of state qualifiers at the district meet at Glide, all with runner-up finishes.
Micah Hill was second in the discus (102-0) and Clayton Wilson second in the 3,000 (10:10.58) for the boys and Natalie Hammond was second in the 800 (2:40.44) for the girls.
Midwestern League
At Eagle Point
BOYS
Team Scores: Thurston 130, North Bend 94, Crater 91.5, Churchill 85, Willamette 73, Ashland 57, Springfield 50, Eagle Point 43, North Eugene 39.5.
Event Results (state qualifiers and North Bend placers)
Shot Put — x-1. Gabriel Williams, Cra, 43-2 ¾; x-2. Roman Fritz, NB, 42-11 ¾.
Discus — x-1. Javin Petry, Chu, 141-11; x-2. Austin Mills, Chu, 133-1; 6. Roman Fritz, NB, 118-9; 7. Sam Mickelson, NB, 114-8; 8. Finley Cheal, NB, 109-11.
Javelin — x-1. Roman Fritz, NB, 170-2; x-2. Keegan Young, NB, 164-8; 3. Henry Hood, NB, 152-8.
High Jump — x-1. Jermain Richards, Wil, 6-1; x-2. Carson Le Bel, Cra, 6-0.
Long Jump — x-1. Nathan Fields, Chu, 21-7; x-2. Ammon Gallup, Thu, 21-0.
Triple Jump — x-1. Nathan Fields, Chu, 45-3 ½; x-2. Scott Price, Cra, 44-0; 8. Landon Takenaka-Gaul, NB, 36-7.
Pole Vault — x-1. Carson Le Bel, Cra, 14-6; x-2. Brody Justice, NB, 13-0; 3. Trenton Parrott, NB, 12-0.
100 — x-1. Jason Padgett, NB, 11.37; x-2. Dwayne Fotta, Spr, 11.45.
200 — x-1. Tanner Crosswhite, Thu, 22.46; x-2. John Efraimson, NB, 22.73; 3. Jason Padgett, NB, 22.88; 4. Nathaniel Folsom, NB, 23.52.
400 — x-1. John Efraimson, NB, 49.75; x-2. Tanner Crosswhite, Thu, 50.72.
800 — x-1. Jeffrey Hellman, Cra, 1:59.96; x-2. Caleb Doddington, Cra, 2:00.77.
1,500 — x-1. Tyrone Gorze, Cra, 3:56.42; x-2. Josiah Tostenson, Cra, 4:04.49.
3,000 — x-1. Tyron Gorze, Cra, 8:18.42; x-2. Josiah Tostenson, Cra, 8:34.70.
110 High Hurdles — x-1. Nathan Fields, Chu, 15.13; x-2. Jakob Wilson, Chu, 16.87; 8. Trenton Parrott, NB, 19.21.
300 Intermediate Hurdles — x-1. Nathan Fields, Chu, 41.06; x-2. Patrick Allan Latham, Ash, 43.33; 4. Trenton Parrott, NB, 43.76.
4x100 Relay — x-1. North Bend, 43.81; x-2. North Eugene, 44.50.
4x400 Relay — x-1. Ashland, 3:26.56; x-2. Thurston, 3:27.18; 6. North Bend, 3:41.48.
GIRLS
Team Scores: Crater 155, North Bend 110.5, Churchill 102, Thurston 70, Willamette 62, Ashland 56, Springfield 45, North Eugene 43, Eagle Point 18.5.
Event Results (state qualifiers and North Bend placers)
Shot Put — x-1. Bailey Tovey, Thu, 35-2; x-2. Kylie Rankins, Spr, 33-5 ¾; 8. Kaylianna Mazzucchi, NB, 28-5.
Discus — x-1. Ana Avila, EP, 108-9; x-2. Kylie Rankins, Spr, 108-6; 6. Eva Jensen, NB, 94-0.
Javelin — x-1. Kaylianna Mazzucchi, NB, 101-4; x-2, Kielie Green, Chu, 99-6; 8. Drew Hood, NB, 86-7.
High Jump — x-1. Clara Bennett, Cra, 5-4; x-2. Quealey Carpenter, Thu, 4-10; 5. Emma Slade, NB, 4-6.
Long Jump — x-1. Breanna Raven, Thu, 18-0 ½; x-2. Morgan Casley, Thu, 16-6; 4. Abby Woodruff, NB, 15-8 ½.
Triple Jump — x-1. Breanna Raven, Thu, 38-1; x-2. Drew Hood, NB, 33-9 ½.
Pole Vault — x-1. Rhys Allen, Wil, 10-1; x-2. Erin Bechtold, Cra, 9-7; 3. Abby Woodruff, NB, 9-7; 4. Lupita Trujillo, NB, 9-4; 5. Roxy Day, NB, 9-1.
100 — x-1. Tori Houg, Wil, 12.98; x-2. Kylie Jones, Thu, 13.04; 3. Keia Morris, NB, 13.12.
200 — x-1. Breanna Young, Thu, 25.17; x-2. Tori Houg, Wil, 26.41; 3. Keia Morris, NB, 27.05.
400 — x-1. Jailyn Arleth Becerra-Brigidio, NE, 1:01.33; x-2. Isabella Dreiling, Wil, 1:01.46; 7. Eva Jensen, NB, 1:05.84; 8. Ayla Riddle, NB, 1:06.18.
800 — x-1. Lindsay Siebert, Cra, 2:27.77; x-2. Emma West, Cra, 2:31.39; 6. Emma Slade, NB, 2:41.55; 8. Ayla Riddle, NB, 2:43.27.
1,500 — x-1. Grace Yaconelli, Ash, 4:54.47; x-2. Lindsay Siebert, Cra, 4:55.03.
3,000 — x-1. Grace Yaconelli, Ash, 10:31.52; x-2. Artana Nice, NE, 10:44.66.
100 High Hurdles — x-1. Drew Hood, NB, 17.12; x-2. Lorelei, Rinehart, Chu, 17.13.
300 Low Hurdles — x-1. Lorelei Rinehart, Chu, 50.08; x-2. Lennon Riddle, NB, 50.62.
4x100 Relay — x-1. Thurston, 50.36; x-2. North Eugene, 51.97; 5. North Bend, 53.86.
4x400 Relay — x-1. Churchill, 4:19.27; x-2. Eagle Point, 4:19.51; 5. North Bend, 4:33.22.
Sky-Em League
At Junction City
BOYS
Team Scores: Cottage Grove 292, Siuslaw 288, Marshfield 246, Junction City 228, Elmira 158, Marist Catholic 102.
Event Results (state qualifiers and South Coast placers)
Shot Put — x-1. Jonathan Rose, Siu, 42-7 ¼; x-2. Rogelio Soto-Cruz, CG, 40-7 ½; 3. Cael Church, Mar, 40-7 ¼; 4. Matthew Allen, Mar, 40-5; 7. Cort Waggoner, Siu, 38-4 ¾; 8. Chance Browning, Mar, 37-11 ¾.
Discus — x-1. Jonathan Rose, Siu, 138-0; x-2. Matthew Allen, Mar, 123-11; 3. James Smith, Siu, 113-5; 6. Cort Waggoner, Siu, 110-2.
Javelin — x-1. Colby Evans, JC, 169-6; x-2. Trenton Snader, JC, 143-8; 6. Rhys Fleming, Siu, 130-8; 7. Chance Browning, Mar, 126-4; 8. Matthew Allen, Mar, 110-6.
High Jump — x-1. Colby Evans, JC, 6-0; x-2. Isaac Stere, CG, 5-10; 6. Danner Wilson, Mar, 5-6; 7. Daniel Petrov, Mar, 5-6; 8. Jack Waddington, Mar, 5-4.
Long Jump — x-1. Josiah Jarvis, MC, 20-3; x-2. Gavyn Laing, Elm, 19-5 ¾; 7. Jonathan Parks, Mar, 18-7 ¾; 8. Camp Lacouture, Siu, 18-2.
Triple Jump — x-1 Ty Kishen, CG, 43-1 ¾; x-2. Bayden Wanaisie, Elm, 42-11; 4. Jack Waddington, Mar, 40-10 ½; 6. Danner Wilson, Mar, 38-4; 8. James Smith, Siu, 37-6.
Pole Vault — x-1. Jonathon Parks, Mar, 14-4; x-2. Trent Summers, Mar, 14-4; x-3. Camp Lacouture, Siu, 13-10; x-4. Danner Wilson, Mar, 13-4; x-5. Kyle Hughes, Siu, 13-4; 7. Talon Ross, Siu, 10-6.
100 — x-1. Gabe Ward, JC, 11.57; x-2. Drew Salnas, MC, 11.61.
200 — x-1. Hunter Petterson, Siu, 23.30; x-2. Gavyn Laing, Elm, 23.38; 4. Dae Dae Bolley, Mar, 23.83.
400 — x-1. Brennen Murphy, CG, 50.91; x-2. Giovanni Dolci, JC, 51.56; 3. Hunter Petterson, Siu, 51.74; 6. Wesley Nicholls, Siu, 53.97; 8. Chase Johnston, Mar, 56.90.
800 — x-1. Samuel Ulrich, Siu, 1:58.68; x-2. Ismael Rodriguez, Mar, 2:01.42; 5. Jacob Blankenship, Siu, 2:08.83.
1,500 — x-1. Alex Garcia-Silver, Mar, 4:08.26; x-2. Chad Hughes, Siu, 4:16.44; 5. Jacob Blankenship, Siu, 4:20.81; 6. Talan Ross, Siu, 4:27.04.
3,000 — x-1. Alex Garcia-Silver, Mar, 9:00.68; x-2. Samuel Ulrich, Siu, 9:01.99; 3. Chad Hughes, Siu, 9:03.70; 7. Brayden Linton, Siu, 9:47.14.
110 High Hurdles — x-1. Tyler Russell, CG, 16.73; x-2. Carson Henderson, JC, 16.81; 5. Noel Hernandez, Siu, 17.73; 6. Camp Lacouture, Siu, 17.79.
300 Intermediate Hurdles — x-1. Carson Henderson, JC, 41.68; x-2. Brycen Cameron, CG, 41.90; 3. Noel Hernandez, Siu, 42.800; 5. Jack Waddington, Mar, 43.77; 6. Camp Lacouture, Siu, 45.06.
4x100 Relay — x-1. Marshfield, 44.46; x-2. Elmira, 44.50; 4. Siuslaw, 44.90.
4x400 Relay — x-1. Marshfield, 3:31.96; x-2. Siuslaw, 3:33.64.
GIRLS
Team Scores: Marist Catholic 350, Junction City 246, Marshfield 242, Cottage Grove 232, Elmira 122, Siuslaw 82.
Event Results (state qualifiers and South Coast placers)
Shot Put — x-1. Leah Schiewe, CG, 34-10 ¾; x-2. Daphne Scriven, Mar, 32-7 ½; 3. Tori Cox, Mar, 31-1 ½; 7. Hayden Muller, Siu, 27-9; 8. Jane Lacouture, Siu, 27-8 ¾.
Discus — x-1. Daphne Scriven, Mar, 103-11; x-2. Tori Cox, Mar, 90-6; 6. Hannah Folau, Mar, 81-2; 8. Hayden Muller, Siu, 74-5.
Javelin — x-1. Kate Miles, Mar, 113-1; x-2. Gracie Arnold, CG, 104-6; 5. Hannah Folau, Mar, 97-10; 7. Rylinn Clark, Mar, 84-4; 8. Jane Lacouture, Siu, 82-7.
High Jump — x-1. Gracie Arnold, CG, 4-10; x-2. Olivia Chunn, JC, 4-8; 3. Aryana Mill, Mar, 4-8; 4. Keira Crawford, Mar, 4-6.
Long Jump — x-1. Sarah Triadou, MC, 16-6 ½; x-2. Alie Clark, Mar, 14-11 ¾; 5. Keira Crawford, Mar, 14-1 ¼.
Triple Jump — x-1. Gracie Arnold, CG, 32-0; x-2. Piper Youngmayr, CG, 30-9
Pole Vault — x-1. Danielle Amacher, JC, 9-6; x-2. Elaina Deming, JC, 9-0; 4. Macali Lade, Siu, 7-6.
100 — x-1. Sarah Triadou, MC, 12.94; x-2. Piper Van Buskirk, MC, 13.55.
200 — x-1. Abbi Hemenway, CG, 27.69; x-2. Monroe LaCoste, MC, 27.86; 3. Bailey Wallack, Mar, 27.87.
400 — x-1. Reese Fitzpatrick, MC, 1:01.50; x-2. Bailey Wallack, Mar, 1:01.96.
800 — x-1. Jennifer Tsai, MC, 2:23.54; x-2. Iris Frome, Elm, 2:24.96; 4. Courduroy Holbrook, Siu, 2:28.43.
1,500 — x-1. Jennifer Tsai, MC, 4:54.31; x-2. Avery Holden, MC, 4:54.54; 3. Rylee Colton, Siu, 4:56.67; 5. Maya Wells, Siu, 5:15.36.
3,000 — x-1. Rylee Colton, Siu, 10:44.17; x-2. Avery Hedden, MC, 10:46.07; 5. Macy McNeill, Siu, 12:01.50; 7. Jane Lacouture, Siu, 12:30.91.
100 High Hurdles — x-1. Sarah Triadou, MC, 16.83; x-2. Calley Starr, JC, 17.44.
300 Low Hurdles — x-1. Charlie Dea, Mar, 48.83; x-2. Danielle Amacher, JC, 48.97.
4x100 Relay — x-1. Marist Catholic, 50.82; x-2. Junction City, 52.33.
4x400 Relay — x-1. Marist Catholic, 4:22.11; x-2. Marshfield, 4:30.56
Class 2A District 4
At Grants Pass
BOYS
Team Scores: Coquille 132, Bandon 122, Myrtle Point 100, Lost River 78, Gold Beach 58, Lakeview 58, Rogue River 43, Illinois Valley 41, Bonanza 12.
Event Results (state qualifiers and South Coast placers)
Shot Put — x-1. Nathan Dalton, LR, 44-2 ½; x-2. Howard Blanton, MP, 42-3; 3. Mason Detzler, MP, 41-10 ½; 5. Tom Riley, Coq, 36-11 ¼; 6. Logan Clayburn, MP, 35-7 ½; 7. Kenneth McMillen, Ban, 34-9 ½.
Discus — x-1. Mason Detzler, MP, 116-9; x-2. Tom Riley, Coq, 114-1; 3. Howard Blanton, MP, 111-6; 4. Jerico Jones, Coq, 108-6; 5. Jacob Weston, Ban, 103-7; 6. Tommy Vigue, Coq, 95-5.
Javelin — x-1. Andreas Villanueva, MP, 156-11; x-2. Nelson Wilstead, GB, 138-9; 3. Howard Blanton, MP, 135-8; 5. Tommy Vigue, Coq, 124-3; 7. Logan Clayburn, MP, 120-9.
High Jump — x-1. Gianni Altman, GB, 5-10; x-2. Trevor Angove, Ban, 5-10; 3. Brock Willis, Coq, 5-10; 4. Troy Warner, MP, 5-8; 7. Jacob Koser, MP, 5-4.
Long Jump — x-1. Troy Wawrner, MP, 19-7 3/4; x-2. Trevor Angove, Ban, 19-7; 5. Jake Westerman, GB, 18-7 ¾; 6. Gianni Altman, GB, 17-8; 7. Brock Willis, Coq, 17-6 ½.
Triple Jump — x-1. Trevor Angove, Ban, 42-2; x-2. Brock Willis, Coq, 40-6 ¾; 3. Andreas Villanueva, MP, 39-3 ½; 6. Nelson Wilstead, GB, 35-9 ½; 7. Logan Clayburn, MP, 34-2.
Pole Vault — x-1. Hunter Angove, Ban, 15-0 ¼; x-2. Patton Clark, Ban, 12-6.
100 — x-1. Gunner Yates, Coq, 11.38; x-2. James Jones, RR, 11.69; 3. Troy Warner, MP, 11.90; 4. Godfred Amonoo, Coq, 11.92; 5. Andreas Villanueva, MP, 12.20; 6. Jake Westerman, GB, 12.33; 7. Drake Watts, Coq, 12.34.
200 — x-1. Gunner Yates, Coq, 22.88; x-2. Godfred Amonoo, Coq, 24.19; 3. Jake Westerman, GB, 24.67; 5. Drake Watts, Coq, 24.88.
400 — x-1. Gunner Yates, Coq, 53.09; x-2. Trevor Angove, Ban, 53.58; 3. Damian Avalos, Ban, 53.70; 4. Nelson Wilstead, GB, 57.47; 6. Abram Moreno, MP, 1:00.21.
800 — x-1. Damian Avalos, Ban, 2:09.24; x-2. Isaac Hernandez, LR, 2:13.26; 5. Daniel Cabrera, Ban, 2:22.76; 8. Trace Edwards, MP, 2:34.78.
1,500 — x-1. Ansen Converse, Ban, 4:13.48; x-2. Gianni Altman, GB, 4:39.26; 4. Daniel Cabrera, Ban, 4:51.97; 5. Braxton Floyd, Coq, 4:54.78.
3,000 — x-1. Ansen Converse, Ban, 9:02.04; x-2. Gianni Altman, GB, 9:36.90; 5. Braxton Floyd, Coq, 10:45.52.
110 High Hurdles — x-1. Sabastian Montenero, Coq, 17.45; x-2. Trevor Owens, Lak, 17.56; 3. Jacob Koser, MP, 17.60; 5. Raistlin Schippert, Ban, 20.91.
300 Intermediate Hurdles — x-1. Sabastian Montenero, Coq, 44.15 x-2. Trevor Owens, Lak, 45.20; 8. Troy Blackman, Ban, 42.89.
4x100 Relay — x-1. Coquille, 44.83; x-2. Rogue River, 45.73; 4. Myrtle Point, 47.09; 5. Bandon, 47.48.
4x400 Relay — x-1. Bandon, 3:44.82; x-2. Lost River, 3:50.78; 4. Coquille, 4:00.91.
GIRLS
Team Scores: Coquille 158, Bandon 132.5, Myrtle Point 84, Lakeview 82, Lost River 56.5, Rogue River 53, Bonanza 35, Gold Beach 27, Illinois Valley 21.
Event Results (state qualifiers and South Coast placers)
Shot Put — x-1. Hailey Combie, Coq, 33-0 ¼; x-2. Holli Vigue, Coq, 30-8 1/4; 3. Camden Kappa, Ban, 29-0 ½; 7. Hayley Brophy, MP, 26-5 ½.
Discus — x-1. Jazmin Cobian, LR, 95-7; x-2. Hailey Combie, Coq, 95-5; 3. Holli Vigue, Coq, 95-2; 5. Camden Kappa, Ban, 83-3; 6. Grace Bradford, MP, 80-9; 7. Kailina Hamilton, GB, 72-3.
Javelin — x-1. Trinidy Blanton, Coq, 120-0; x-2. Callie Millet, Coq, 112-8; 3. Kailina Hamilton, GB, 111-0; 4. Katelyn Senn, Ban, 105-4; 8. Allison Storts, MP, 84-7.
High Jump — x-1. Ellie Huffman, Bon, 4-10; x-2. Makenna Vierck, Ban, 4-8; 4. Analise Miller, Ban, 4-8; 5. Maddi Reynolds, MP, 4-6; 7. Emelia Wirebaugh, Coq, 4-2.
Long Jump — x-1. Trinidy Blanton, Coq, 15-8 ¾; x-2. Melanie Lambson, Coq, 15-6 ½; 7. Hayley Brophy, MP, 13-6 ½; 8. Willow Etienne, Coq, 13-2 ½.
Triple Jump — x-1. Breanna Strubel, Lak, 33-5; x-2. Karlee Vickerman, Lak, 33-3 ¼; 3. Emelia Wirebaugh, Coq, 33-1 ½; 4. Willow Etienne, Coq, 30-10 ¾; 5. Grace Bradford, MP, 29-4 ½; 6. Reagan Krantz, Coq, 28-10 ½; 7. Dani McLain, Ban, 27-4 ¼; 8. Elena Blazquez, MP, 27-0 ¼.
Pole Vault — x-1. Reagan Krantz, Coq, 9-0; x-2. Callie Millet, Coq, 8-6; 4. Olivia Thompson, Ban, 8-0; 8. Madison Chimenti, Coq, 5-6.
100 — x-1. Trinidy Blanton, Coq, 13.29; x-2. Gabby Perez, GB, 13.45; 4. McKenzie Robinson, MP, 13.58; 6. Melanie Lambson, Coq, 13.90.
200 — x-1. Trinidy Blanton, Coq, 27.37; x-2. Susan Smith, RR, 27.92; 4. McKenzie Robinson, MP, 28.57; 8. Gabby Perez, MP, 31.88.
400 — x-1. Sarah Nicholson, MP, 1:03.63; x-2. Analise Miller, Ban, 1:06.26; 3. Emelia Wirebaugh, Coq, 1:06.89; 7. Lena Danneberg, Coq, 1:12.37; 8. Emilia Angulo, MP, 1:15.03.
800 — x-1. Holly Hutton, Ban, 2:27.83; x-2. Sarah Nicholson, MP, 2:30.97; 3. Aunika Miller, Ban, 2:33.37; 5. Cassie Kennon, Ban, 2:%2.12; 6. Rebekah Nicholson, MP, 2:52.69; 8. Des Withers, Coq, 3:03.49.
1,500 — x-1. Holly Hutton, Ban, 5:08.85; x-2. Elizabeth Goeres, Lak, 5:18.36; 3. Aunika Miller, Ban, 5:21.58; 4. Dani McLain, Ban, 5:31.69; 6. Allison Storts, MP, 5:52.62; 7. Rebekah Nicholson, MP, 5:54.67.
3,000 — x-1. Elizabeth Goeres, Lak, 11:38.53; x-2. Dani McLain, Ban, 11:48.31; 4. Cassie Kennon, Ban, 12:52.70; 5. Allison Storts, MP, 12:57.73; 6. Grace Wright, Coq, 16:33.72; 7. Taylor Williams, Coq, 16:49.44.
100 High Hurdles — x-1. Gabby Perez, GB, 16.57; x-2. Makiah Vierk, Ban, 16.79; x-3. Maddi Reynolds, MP, 17.05; 5. Hayley Brophy, MP, 17.82.
300 Low Hurdles — x-1. Kieryn Ruda, LR, 51.11; x-2. Maddi Reynolds, MP, 52.19; 3. Olivia Thompson, Ban, 52.25; 4. Melanie Lambson, Coq, 52.29; 5. Makiah Vierck, Ban, 53.75; 8. Cassie Kennon, Ban, 58.98.
4x100 Relay — x-1. Rogue River, 52.44; 2. Myrtle Point, 53.28; 3. Bandon, 55.14; 5. Coquille, 57.45.
4x400 Relay — x-1. Bandon, 4:24.65; x-2. Coquille, 4:41.76.
Class 2A District 3
At Glide
BOYS
Team Scores: Central Linn 130, Oakland 128.5, Waldport 104.5, Glide 91.5, Monroe 60, Toledo 44, Lowell 38, Reedsport 33, Oakridge 23.5.
Event Results (state qualifiers and Reedsport placers)
Shot Put — s-1. Marcus Carlson, Oakl, 45-4; x-2. Leonardo Mondragon, Mon, 36-4; 5. Micah Hill, Ree, 35-7 ½.
Discus — x-1. Cooper Rothenberger, Tol, 112-0; x-2. Micah Hill, Ree, 102-0.
Javelin — x-1. Cade Olds, Oakl, 148-0; x-2. Rowan Files, Low, 141-4; 6. Odin Buckland, Ree, 121-5; 8. Myles Morgan, Ree, 103-3.
High Jump — x-1. Clay Mornarich, Gli, 5-7; x-2. Bren Schneiter, CL, 5-6.
Long Jump — x-1. Zak Holsey, Wal, 20-5 ½; x-2. Levi Fruechte, Wal, 20-5 ½.
Triple Jump — x-1. Nathaniel Young, Mon, 39-3 1/2; x-2. Bren Schneiter, CL, 38-9 ½.
Pole Vault — x-1. James Baimbridge, Oakl, 10-6; x-2. Levi Fruechte, Wal, 10-0.
100 — x-1. Rowan Files, Low, 11.59; x-2. Santi Figuero, CL, 11.74.
200 — x-1. Rowan Files, Low, 23.62; x-2. Jayden Homes, CL, 24.06.
400 — x-1. Levi Fruechte, Wal, 54.46; x-2. Bren Schneiter, CL, 56.21.
800 — x-1. Nathaniel Young, Mon, 2:10.39; x-2. James Baimridge, Oakl, 2:14.11.
1,500 — x-1. James Baimbridge, Oakl, 4:42.72; x-2. Nathaniel Young, Mon, 4:44.51; 4. Clayton Wilson, Ree, 4:50.65.
3,000 — x-1. Dylan Davis, Gli, 9:59.28; x-2. Clayton Wilson, Ree, 10:10.58.
110 High Hurdles — x-1. Caleb Thomas, Gli, 16.21; x-2. Zak Holsey, Wal, 16.43.
300 Intermediate Hurdles — x-1. Zak Holsey, Wal, 42.60; x-2. Gunner Rothenberger, Tol, 44.09.
4x100 Relay — x-1. Central Linn, 3:46.33; x-2. Glide, 3:46.64.
4x400 Relay — x-1. Waldport, 45.60; x-2. Central Linn, 46.16; 5. Reedsport, 52.33.
GIRLS
Team Scores: Oakland 188, Central Linn 105, Monroe 87, Glide 87, Toledo 69, Reedsport 34, Oakridge 21, Lowell 12, Waldport 11.
Event Results (state qualifiers and Reedsport placers)
Shot Put — x-1. Laura Young, Mon, 40-6 ¼; x-2. Kylie Anderson, Gli, 39-10 ½; 8. Gracey Janiszewski, Ree, 23-1 ¼.
Discus — x-1. Laura Young, Mon, 136-10; x-2. Kylie Anderson, Gli, 105-1; 5. Summer Smith, Ree, 86-4.
Javelin — x-1. Kylie Rubrecht, Gli, 114-7; x-2. Kylie Anderson, Gli, 97-11; 6. Summer Smith, Ree, 78-11; 8. Natalie Hammond, Ree, 61-3.
High Jump — x-1. Tia PIcknell, Oakl, 4-5; x-2. Kiera Hollister, CL, 4-1.
Long Jump — x-1. Lainie Bateman, Mon, 15-7 ½; x-2. Klaira Flatt, Tol, 14-1.
Triple Jump — x-1. Klaira Flatt, Tol, 30-1 ½; x-2. Veronica Sigl, Oakl, 30-0 ½.
Pole Vault — x-1. Jolyn Vogel-Hunt, Oakl, 10-0; x-2. Bridget Brooksby, Oakl, 8-0.
100 — x-1. Katie Almasie, CL, 13.96; x-2. Matilyn Richardson, Mon, 13.97.
200 — x-1. Matilyn Richardson, Mon, 28.12; x-2. Ryleigh Nofziger, CL, 28.80.
400 — x-1. Matilyn Richardson, Mon, 1:03.58; x-2. Klaira Flatt, Tol, 1:04.18.
800 — x-1. Rylee Williamson, Oakl, 2:39.08; x-2. Natalie Hammond, Ree, 2:40.44.
1,500 — x-1. Callie Sarnoski, Oakl, 5:28.64; x-2. Katja Griffith, CL, 5:31.52; 4. Natalie Hammond, Ree, 5:42.06.
3,000 — x-1. Callie Sarnoski, Oakl, 11:38.12; x-2. Ella Hinton, Mon, 12:05.17.
100 High Hurdles — x-1. Lainie Bateman, Mon, 17.64; x-2. Veronica Sigl, Oakl, 17.99; 4. Summer Smith, Ree, 18.66.
300 Low Hurdles — x-1. Klaira Flatt, Tol, 50.18; x-2. Veronica Sigl, Oakl, 54.72.
4x100 Relay — x-1. Central Linn, 56.14; x-2. Oakland, 56.67; 3. Reedsport, 1:01.36.
4x400 Relay — x-1. Central Linn, 4:43.64; x-2. Glide, 4:51.53.
Class 1A District 2
At Blue River
BOYS
Team Scores: Pacific 78, Triangle Lake 70, North Douglas 59, North Lake 53, Mohawk 50, Days Creek 49, Camas Valley 41, Glendale 40, Yoncalla 33, Crosspoint Christian 28, McKenzie 24, Crow 22, Cascades Academy 22, Powers 21, Chiloquin 18, Mapleton 15, Paisley 5, New Hope Christian 4, Riddle 1.
Event Results (state qualifiers and Pacific and Powers placers)
Shot Put — x-1. Greg Reedy, DC, 46-5; x-2. Ray Gerrard, ND, 38-11 ½.
Discus — x-1. Ray Gerrard, ND, 135-1; x-2. Trent Williams, 118-10; 5. Michael Pedrick, Pow, 103-4.
Javelin — x-1. Ray Gerrard, ND, 139-7; x-2. Owen Koegler, CV, 134-10; 3. Ruben Watson, Pac, 130-3.
High Jump — x-1. Elijah Wytcherley, Gle, 5-11; x-2. Mitch Dumford, TL, 5-8.
Long Jump — x-1. Elijah Wytcherley, Gle, 20-4; x-2. James Standley, CV, 20-3; x-3. Keith Gaskell, DC, 20-2.
Triple Jump — x-1. Joseph Shepard, Map, 41-1; x-2. Noah Roth, NL, 39-5.
Pole Vault — x-1. Logen Grassman, NL, 11-6; x-2. Talon Blanton, Pow, 10-6.
100 — x-1. Qwentyn Petty, Pac, 11.48; x-2. Keith Gaskell, DC, 11.51; 5. Henry Fandel, Pow, 12.01.
200 — x-1. Qwentyn Petty, Pac, 23.27; x-2. Kacey Benefiel, DC, 23.29; 4. Henry Fandel, Pow, 24.31.
400 — x-1. Qwentyn Petty, Pac, 53.13; x-2. Viggo Beck, TL, 57.79.
800 — x-1. Viggo Beck, TL, 2:13.42; x-2. Logan Gant, ND, 2:14.63; 3. Marlin McCutcheon, Pac, 2:19.48; 4. Caleb Johnson, Pac, 2:27.14.
1,500 — x-1. Viggo Beck, TL, 4:39.16; x-2. Mitch Dumford, TL, 4:42.86; 5. Logan Bickford, Pac, 5:07.30; 7. Joseph MIner, Pac, 5:19.40; 8. Caleb Johnson, Pac, 5:24.65.
3,000 — x-1. Luke DeVault, CC, 10:10.80; x-2. Randy Turner, Moh, 10:17.28; 4. Logan Bradford, Pac, 11:36.16; 5. Kobe Ashdown, Pac, 11:51.04; 6. Dawson Mahoney, Pac, 12:09.59.
110 High Hurdles — Elijah Wytcherley, Gle, 16.25; x-2. Noah Roth, NL, 17.50; 3. Tucker Long, Pac, 19.09.
300 Intermediate Hurdles — x-1. Elijah Wytcherley, Gle, 45.04; x-2. Logan Gant, ND, 45.25; 3. Tucker Long, Pac, 45.75.
4x100 Relay — x-1. Days Creek, 46.43; x-2. Mohawk, 48.37.
4x400 Relay — x-1. Crosspoint Christian, 3:56.71; x-2. Triangle Lake, 4:01.40.
GIRLS
Team Scores: North Lake 91, North Douglas 78, Triangle Lake 74, New Hope 71, Chiloquin 62, Paisley 39, Crow 31, Camas Valley 28, Mohawk 22, Cascades Academy 18, Mapleton 16, Gilchrist 15, Crosspoint Christian 13, Powers 13, Pacific 11, Yoncalla 2, Riddle 2, Days Creek 2.
Event Results (state qualifiers and Pacific and Powers placers)
Shot Put — x-1. Clara DeRoss, CV, 32-4; x-2. Sierra Sanders, Gil, 29.-7; 6. Lauren Stallard, Pow, 24-9 ¾.
Discus — x-1. Zada Koon, Chi, 91-0; x-2. Clara DeRoss, CV, 90-1.
Javelin — x-1. Clara DeRoss, CV, 111-7; x-2. Savannah Harkins, ND, 95-3.
High Jump — x-1. Julie Roth, NL, 4-10; x-2. Emily Murphy, NL, 4-10.
Long Jump — x-1. Julie Roth, NL, 15-3; x-2. Ava Barnett, NH, 15-1 ½.
Triple Jump — x-1. Julie Roth, NL, 34-10; x-2. Nele Brottka, Pai, 32-1.
Pole Vault — x-1. Lauren Stallard, Pow, 7-6; x-2. Lucy Barrowcliff, Moh, 7-6.
100 — x-1. Ava Barnett, NH, 13.40; x-2. Emily Murphy, NL, 13.72.
200 — x-1. Ava Barnett, NH, 26.96; x-2. Mia Piscopo, ND, 28.63.
400 — x-1. Mia Piscopo, ND, 1:03.76; x-2. Anastasia Shanks, Chi, 1:07.82.
800 — x-1. Mia Piscopo, ND, 2:39.27; x-2. Ella Mather, TL, 2:42.53.
1,500 — x-1. Opal Burruss, Map, 5:38.78; x-2. Jordan Zumhofe, NH, 5:42.18.
3,000 — x-1. Jordan Zumhofe, NH, 12:52.14; x-2. Lyvia Shortt, TL, 13:14.26.
100 High Hurdles — x-1. Vanessa Koon, Chi, 17.34; x-2. Audri Ward, ND, 18.51; 4. Courtney Phillips, Pac, 19.07.
300 Low Hurdles — x-1. Vanessa Koon, Chi, 51.63; x-2. Julie Roth, NL, 52.08; 3. Courtney Phillips, Pac, 54.36.
4x100 Relay — x-1. North Douglas, 54.64; x-2. New Hope, 55.11.
4x400 Relay — x-1. Triangle Lake, 4:57.85; x-2. Paisley, 5:13.80.