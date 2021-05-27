The Coquille boys basketball team picked up right where it left off after its first trip to the state tournament in nearly 20 years last season, beating visiting Waldport 56-44 in the season and Sunset Conference opener Thursday.
Freshman Bo Messerle debuted with 18 points and Hunter Layton added nine for the Red Devils, who were without two key seniors — Cort McKinley, who was competing in the state track meet in Eastern Oregon and Jace Haagen who was coming off the baseball season.
The Red Devils still used nine players in all four quarters. Gardner Scolari added seven points, Hayden Gederos six and seniors Julien Temps and Jaden Sperling five each.
Zak Holsey had 20 points and Levi Fruechte 14 for Waldport.
Coquille had games scheduled this week at Reedsport on Monday and Myrtle Point on Wednesday.
SIUSLAW 64, NORTH BEND 34: The Vikings beat the visiting Bulldogs in North Bend’s season opener at Florence on Wednesday.
Braden Thornton had 16 points and Brody Terry 11 for Siuslaw. Brady Messner had 11 and Landon Rinderle eight for the Bulldogs.
The Vikings beat the Bulldogs again Friday night in North Bend, though the game was closer, with the final 64-48.
GIRLS
WALDPORT 46, COQUILLE 21: The Irish beat a young Red Devils squad in Coquille’s season opener.
The Red Devils only had two players from last year’s state tournament team, with Hailey Combie competing in the state track meet and others either graduated, moved or opting out of the season.
Maya Salazar, one of the returners, led Coquille with nine points. Charity Smith had nine and Lillyn LeGrand eight for Waldport.