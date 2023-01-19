Coquille Douglas Coquille's Hayden GeDeros looks to shoot as three Douglas defenders close in.JPG

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

COQUILLE — The Coquille boys and girls basketball teams are adjusting to life in the Far West League with mixed results.

The Red Devils moved back up to Class 3A at the start of the school year and had a good fall, winning league titles in volleyball and boys soccer and reaching the playoffs in football.

Coquille Douglas Coquille's Lexi Lucatero goes to the hoop as Kierra Bennett of Douglas defends.JPG
Coquille Douglas Coquille's Trinidy Blanton scores two of her 23 points in a win over Douglas.JPG


0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

How often do you take a walk along our local ocean beach?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters