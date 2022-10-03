Hall of Fame
Buy Now

Coquille’s Hall of Fame inductees included, from left, Dana (Brice) Cox, Royce Nelson, Mike Layton, Bev Pettengill (part of the 1995 volleyball team) and Patsy Dieu. Not pictured are Wesa (Gardner) Liles and the late Bud Grant.

 Photo by John Gunther/For The World

Track and field was a common thread for the four athletes inducted into the Coquille High School Hall of Fame in a banquet Saturday at the Coquille Community Building.

Wesa (Gardner) Liles (Class of 1969), Royce Nelson (Class of 1984), Mike Layton (Class of 1987) and Dana (Brice) Cox (Class of 1994) all starred in track and field for the Red Devils.

1
0
1
0
0





Online Poll

Are you happy to see the cooler weather and the change of season?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters