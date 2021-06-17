The Coos Youth and Junior youth cheer teams finished their seasons with strong results at the OCCA State Championships.
The Youth team placed third, while the Junior team placed fifth in the event. The Junior team competed at the junior high level, against students in sixth through eighth grade, because two of the team members were in the sixth grade.
Coach Melissa Hogan said, all things considered, the teams did well.
“This year was a tough year given COVID,” Hogan said. “For the first part of the year, we held practices via Zoom and could not stunt. We were able to do stunt division competition with our Junior youth team once it was allowed. They did well.
“Our Youth team was all new this year and they all caught on rather quickly.”
The Junior team, with members from Coquille, Myrtle Point and Bandon, included Caitlyn Smith, Alize Martinez, Daisy Scott, Tiegan Lipkowitz, Alaysia Picard and Lilah Moore.
The Youth team members, all from Coquille, were Jaidyn Tenney, McKenzie O’Banion, Breona Hogan and Hunter McWilliam.
“These groups competed against larger metropolis areas and, for a smaller area, to do as well as well as we did was a huge achievement,” Hogan said. “Also, I think the kids and parents were wanting to get out during this COVID time. They loved the experience and the magnitude that even though there was changing times due to COVID, we still stuck through it and made it happen.
“The kids are really wanting to get out and be active. They did great and the kids loved it.”
Coos Cheer offers cheerleading and tumbling to boys and girls from ages 4 to 17 in hopes of preparing the students for high school cheer programs and even college cheer or acrobatic programs, Hogan said.
The program continues over the summer, with new students coming from Charleston and Coos Bay.
“The goal of the program is to offer scholarship opportunities for the kids that love to stunt, tumble and cheer locally that are affordable to the community,” Hogan said.
The program meets on Wednesdays at the Create Center in Coquille.
For information on the class schedule and costs, those interested can contact Hogan at 541-510-4218.