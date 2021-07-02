Braden Fugate, Seth Christian and Griff Smith won races both Saturday and Sunday in a doubleheader weekend of racing on the dirt oval at Coos Bay Speedway.
Fugate was the winner both days in the America’s Mattress Super Late Models.
During 105.9 The Legend Night on Saturday, he beat Preston Luckman to the finish after both Fugate and Luckman won heat races.
And during the Modified Sunday Gambler, he finished ahead of Wayne Butler. Richard Wallace won the lone heat race Sunday.
Christian won the Street Stocks division on Saturday, beating Ken Fox of North Bend. Christian also won the heat race.
On Sunday, Christian doubled up, winning both the Street Stocks and Mini Outlaws divisions.
In Street Stocks, he finished ahead of Fox again after winning the heat race. In Mini Outlaws, heat race winner Scott Beaudoin finished second to Christian.
Christian was denied a third title when Kris Parker beat him to the line in the Hornets division. Parker and Dan Beaudoin won the heat races.
Smith, as usually happens, swept the titles in the Junior Stingers both days.
On Saturday, Smith finished ahead of Cameron Metzgus and Alex Butler. Smith and Butler won the heat races.
On Sunday, Smith and Butler again won the heat races, but Tallon Dubisar was second and Metzgus third in the main event.
In the Sportsman Late Models division, Daniel Ray won the main event Saturday ahead of Tahlan Rogers, while also winning a heat race. Mike Desilva won the other heat race.
Rogers won the heat race and main event Sunday, with Ryan Emry second in the featured race.
The featured races Sunday were the IMCA Sportmod and IMCA Modified divisions, and Matt Sanders won the heat races and main events in both divisions. Daniel Ray was second in the IMCA Sportmod and Jake Mayden in the IMCA Modified.
The weekend doubleheader completed a busy stretch with four race dates in a 12-day stretch on the dirt oval.
The oval track will see two more days of racing in a three-day stretch on July 10 and 12, both big events.
July 10 is Eve of Destruction 12, including a performance by dare devil Mr. Dizzy and a fireworks show. The grandstands open at 4 p.m. and racing starts at 6:30. Admission is $16 for adults and $14 for senior citizens and students 7-17. Children 6 and under get in free and a family pass for two adults and three students is $45.
July 12 is the annual visit of Western Sprint Tour Speedweek, featuring winged sprint cars, as well as local drivers in the Mini Outlaws, Junior Stingers and Street Stocks divisions. The grandstands open at 5 p.m., with racing starting at 7. Admission is $15 for adults, $13 for senior citizens and students, free for kids 6 and under and $45 for a family pass.
This weekend features the annual Fourth of July Weekend drag races in the ET Summit Series.
Both Saturday and Sunday, racing includes the Super Pro, Pro, Sportsman, Motorcycle and Junior Dragster divisions, with the gates opening at 8 a.m., time trials starting at 11 and bracket racing starting at 1 p.m.
Admission is $12 for spectators (free for kids 6 and under). The entry fee for drivers is $50 with a guaranteed payout.
For more information on the schedule, visit www.coosbayspeedway.us.