Coos Bay Speedway

Griff Smith (inside) laps an opposing car during a Junior Stingers heat race at Coos Bay Speedway on Saturday. 

 John Gunther, The World

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Coos Bay Speedway opened its season Saturday March 27th with the first of two straight Saturdays of mud drags.

Racing will include several different truck divisions from 4-cylinder to stock v8 and road and trail. The schedule this year also will include side-by-side battles on the 150-foot mud lanes.

The pits open at 11 a.m. and the grandstands open at 1 p.m., with racing starting at 2 p.m.

General admission is $10 for adults and $8 for senior citizens and children ages 7 to 17. Kids 6 and under get in free and a family pass for two adults and up to three students is $25.

The entry fee for drivers is $35 ($20 to enter a second division). The fee for powder puff drivers is $20.

Schedule

The speedway has an ambitious racing schedule, always weather-permitting, with 71 events scheduled over 35 weeks.

The first weekend of drag racing is March 27-28 and the season opener for the dirt oval is on April 10, followed by another day of drag racing on April 11.

There are a number of Sunday events, including drag racing and an event May 2 called the Mud Drags Oregon State Championships.

To see the complete schedule or for other details, visit www.coosbayspeedway.us.

0
0
0
0
0

The World's Latest E-Edition

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters