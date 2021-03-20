Coos Bay Speedway opened its season Saturday March 27th with the first of two straight Saturdays of mud drags.
Racing will include several different truck divisions from 4-cylinder to stock v8 and road and trail. The schedule this year also will include side-by-side battles on the 150-foot mud lanes.
The pits open at 11 a.m. and the grandstands open at 1 p.m., with racing starting at 2 p.m.
General admission is $10 for adults and $8 for senior citizens and children ages 7 to 17. Kids 6 and under get in free and a family pass for two adults and up to three students is $25.
The entry fee for drivers is $35 ($20 to enter a second division). The fee for powder puff drivers is $20.
Schedule
The speedway has an ambitious racing schedule, always weather-permitting, with 71 events scheduled over 35 weeks.
The first weekend of drag racing is March 27-28 and the season opener for the dirt oval is on April 10, followed by another day of drag racing on April 11.
There are a number of Sunday events, including drag racing and an event May 2 called the Mud Drags Oregon State Championships.
To see the complete schedule or for other details, visit www.coosbayspeedway.us.