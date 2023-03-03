COOS BAY — Last winter, Pleasant Hill’s girls basketball team won six games and Nyssa won the Class 3A state championship.

On Friday, the Billies knocked the Bulldogs out of the state tournament, with Pleasant Hill outlasting Nyssa 49-42 in overtime.



