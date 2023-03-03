COOS BAY — Last winter, Pleasant Hill’s girls basketball team won six games and Nyssa won the Class 3A state championship.
On Friday, the Billies knocked the Bulldogs out of the state tournament, with Pleasant Hill outlasting Nyssa 49-42 in overtime.
Pleasant Hill overcame 26 points and 13 rebounds by Nyssa senior Gracie Johnson, who fouled out in the extra session.
The Billies harassed Johnson on defense and tried to go right at her when they had the ball.
Pleasant Hill coach Kim Beer attributed the win to “heart and desire” on both sides of the ball, especially in regards to Johnson.
“She still got a lot of points,” Beer said.
Johnson also had eight blocked shots, but the Billies kept going inside.
“Our goal was to find high-percentage shots,” he said, adding that Pleasant Hill also focused on turnovers. The Billies forced 25 and committed just 15.
Point guard Shyanne Fenley led Pleasant Hill with 11 points, while Claire Crawford had 10 points and 11 rebounds. Cheyenne Green had 10 rebounds and seven points and Kiley Campos scored nine in a balanced offensive attack.
For all of Johnson’s points, it was a pair of 3-pointers by London Hartley and Clarissa Arizmendi that allowed the Bulldogs to rally from a six-point deficit and force overtime.
Hartley had three 3-pointers and nine total points.
Beer took over the Billies this year and the squad adapted to his style to go through the regular season with just one loss.
“My salute is to them,” he said. “We changed a lot of things, even the positions they were playing. They bought into it.”
Pleasant Hill faces Amity in the fourth-place game at 9 a.m. Saturday at Marshfield High School.
AMITY 49, LAKEVIEW 46: The Warriors reversed a heartbreaking result from the day before, edging the Honkers in an early morning contest that came down to the buzzer.
Both squads lost in agonizing fashion in the quarterfinals Thursday, but came out with strong showings in front of a great crowd for both teams in a game moved to 8 a.m. because of a Marshfield playoff game Friday night.
“It’s huge,” said Amity coach Jed McMullen. “Our young kids battled. They put it behind them and battled.”
After losing to Santiam Christian on free throws, Amity used the line to its advantage against the Honkers. The Warriors finished 15-for-20 from the line, to 11-for-26 for Lakeview
The lead changed repeatedly in the final minutes, with Amity going in front with 49 seconds to go when freshman Eliza Nisly was fouled and made both free throws. After a Lakeview miss, Ellie McMullen was fouled with 6.4 seconds to go and also made both for the final margin.
When a shot by Karlee Vickerman was off the mark at the buzzer, Amity was able to celebrate advancing to a trophy game Saturday morning.
“It’s super exciting,” McMullen said. “It’s great for our young kids and it’s great for our seniors to get to experience this one more time.”
Nisly finished with 21 points and McMullen seven for the Warriors.
Kenna Stratton had 16 points and 12 rebounds for Lakeview. Savannah Greenfield added 12 points. Tyler McNeley had 12 rebounds.
Amity had led by four points in the final minutes before Lakeview’s Breanna Strubel hit two free throws. After an Amity turnover, Greenfield was fouled on a 3-pointer. She made the first free throw, but missed the next two. McNeley rebounded in the second miss to put the Honkers in front for the final time.
BOYS
BANKS 63, PLEASANT HILL 50: The Braves pulled away in the fourth quarter to advance to the fourth-place game Saturday morning against Creswell.
Banks led just 41-36 heading to the fourth.
Ben Mayo had a fantastic game with 31 points, including making all nine of his free throws, to lead the Braves.
Gavin English had 23 points and 11 rebounds for Pleasant Hill.
CRESWELL 60, DAYTON 37: The Bulldogs dominated the Pirates to move into the fourth-place game Saturday.
Connor Hanson had 17 points, AJ Hodge 15, Tyler Whitson 13 and Jack Nguyen 10 for Creswell. Which shot 53 percent from the floor in the win.
Lane Garrison had 11 points and Trae Wall 10 for Dayton, which shot just 30 percent and made just four of 14 3-pointers.