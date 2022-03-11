COOS BAY — Stayton knocked top-ranked and co-host Marshfield out of the Class 4A boys basketball tournament Friday, beating the Pirates 67-55 in the consolation semifinals on Marshfield’s home floor.
The Eagles face league rival Philomath at 9 a.m. Saturday in the fourth-place game. Marshfield’s season ends a season after the Pirates won the Class 4A showcase event, also on their home floor.
Jacob Axmaker had 24 points and Garrett Callsen added 17 points and 10 rebounds for Stayton, which made its first four shots for an early 9-2 lead, and was in front most of the first half before Maddux Mateski scored at the buzzer on a pass from Mason Ainsworth to send the teams to the locker room tied at 32.
Marshfield took its only leads of the tournament on a 3-pointer by Dom Montiel with 4:36 to go in the third, quickly countered by a 3 by Axmaker, and a jumper in the lane by Pierce Davidson, followed by a 3-pointer by Jonathan Daniels that sparked a 10-0 run for the Eagles, who led by at least six the rest of the way.
Montiel had a phenomenal final game for the Pirates, with 26 points, including hitting 6-for-11 from 3-point range. Ainsworth added 10 points and five assists and Mateski had six points and seven rebounds.
PHILOMATH 67, BAKER 60: A day after losing a game they led by 20 points, the Warriors turned the tables, coming back from 16 down against the young Baker squad.
Baker was up by 13 at the break and by 15 two minutes into the third when Philomath surged back with a 16-2 run that included 3-pointers by Carson Gerding and Cole Beardsley and three Baker turnovers.
Philomath added a 9-0 run early in the fourth and was in front the rest of the way.
Beardsley finished with 18 points, Ty May had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Cameron Ordway scored 12 and Jacob Peters had 10 for Philomath.
Hudson Spike had 20 points, Isaiah Jones 19 and Paul Hobson 17 for Baker, which started three freshmen and two sophomores and was without starting point guard Jaron Long, another freshman injured in the quarterfinal loss to Junction City.
GIRLS
BAKER 50, CASCADE 39: The Bulldogs surged ahead in the fourth quarter at North Bend High School to beat the Cougars and reach the fourth-place game, where they meet Marist Catholic at 10:45 a.m.
The Bulldogs led 19-18 at the half and 38-35 heading to the fourth. The lead was three after a basket by Arieel Tobiasson for Cascade with 5:46 to go. That turned out to be the final basket for the Cougars.
Baker’s Brooklyn Jaca made a 3-pointer and Rylee Elms blocked a Cascade shot and scored on the other end for an eight-point lead and the Bulldogs never looked back.
Macey Moore scored 14 points to lead Baker and Jozie Ramos added 13 and Elms nine.
Meah Carley scored 18 points and Tobiasson 17 for Cascade.
MARIST CATHOLIC 44, MAZAMA 34: The Spartans beat the Vikings to advance to the fourth-place game.
Malia Williams had 21 points and Paige Doerr had 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead Marist Catholic, which led just 34-32 after a basket by Mazama’s Gracie Hamilton with 1:26 to go, but made eight straight free throws (six by Williams) down the stretch to pull away.
Ella Baley had 11 points and Hill had 10 points and 14 rebounds for the Vikings. Annika Lindlow added 10 rebounds.