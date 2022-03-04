NORTH BEND — Brookings-Harbor was denied a shot at a trophy in the Class 3A girls basketball tournament Saturday when the Bruins fell to Amity 38-36 in the consolation semifinals at North Bend High School.
Brookings-Harbor didn’t score in the final 3 minutes after Ashlyn Schofield gave the Bruins a 36-33 lead. Amity tied the game on a basket by Sara Grove with one minute to go and Kylie Kendall hit the game-winning jumper with 19 seconds to go.
The Warriors advanced to the fourth-place game against Santiam Christian at 10:45 a.m. Saturday at Marshfield High School.
Elle McMullen had 19 points for Amity, including four 3-pointers, and Grove added eight.
Schofield had 17 points and 16 rebounds for the Bruins.
SANTIAM CHRISTIAN 57, CRESWELL 33: The Eagles ran away from their league rivals, jumping out to a 17-2 first-quarter lead and never looking back in the other consolation semifinal.
Mia Fulbright had 11 points and Kate Fast and Maddie Fields 10 each in the win for Santiam Christian. Tayla Yost had 10 rebounds.
Emme Whitson had 11 points and eight rebounds to lead Creswell.
The Eagles and Amity meet in the fourth-place game at 10:45 a.m. Saturday.
BOYS
VALE 60, OREGON EPISCOPAL 59: Vale hit big 3-pointers at the end of regulation and late in overtime to knock off the Aardvarks and advance to the fourth-place game.
John Wolfe forced the extra session by hitting a 3-pointer while being fouled to knot the game at 56, though he missed the free throw.
Then, with the Vikings trailing by two in the final 20 seconds, Brooks Haueter hit another 3 to give Vale the win.
The Vikings had eight 3-pointers in all during the game. Diesel Johnson led the way with 13 points and Wolfe added 10.
Henry Gewecke had 21 points, Connor Mansfield 14 and AJ Matheson-Lieber 11 for the Aardvarks, who saw their season end.
UMATILLA 44, PLEASANT HILL 39: The Vikings advanced to the fourth-place game by outscoring the Billies 26-15 in the second half.
Ulises Armenta had 14 points for the Vikings and Micheal Mendez added 10. Braedyn Cantrell had 13 points and eight rebounds for Pleasant Hill.
League rivals Vale and Umatilla meet at 9 a.m. Saturday in the fourth-place game.