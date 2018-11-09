Volleyball sportsmanship and officials awards for Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon games played on Saturday, Nov. 3, presented by the Bay Area Sportsman’s Association.
Sportsmanship Awards
Third/Fourth Grade: Millcoma, coached by Bo Hampton; Myrtle Point, coached by Emily Brophy; and Reedsport S, coached by Sherri Zeller.
Fifth Grade: North Bay A, coached by Ashley Patton.
Sixth Grade: North Bay, coached by Kara Moore and Megan.
Officials Awards
Hustle: Hayden Markel, Amanda Hollingsworth. Professional: Hailey Crawford, Payton Davidson.