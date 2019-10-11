The date for the upcoming Basketball by the Bay three-on-three tournament at the Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon has been switched to Nov. 11.
The tournament will be held at the Peirce Court at the Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon.
The event, which had been scheduled for this coming week, includes four different age groups — third-fourth grade, fifth-sixth grade, seventh-eighth grade and high school.
The cost is $45 per team and teams can include three to four players.
For more information, call Garrett Stout at the Boys & Girls Club, 541-267-6573.
Volleyball Open Gym
There are two more sessions of the volleyball open gyms at the Peirce Court, plus the jamboree on Oct. 27.
The final open gym for players in fifth and sixth grade is on Sunday, Oct. 13, while the last one for those in third and fourth grades is Sunday, Oct. 20. Both go from 4 to 5:30 p.m. and the cost is $5.
The jamboree will be held on Sunday, Oct. 27 and there will be games for everyone who participates.
The volleyball season will start on Nov. 2. Players can sign up for the season, which is for students in grades 3 through 6, at epuertosports.com. The cost is $75 and reduced fees are available for those who qualify.
For more information, call 541-267-6573.
Hoop Group
The Hoop Group program continues through Oct. 27, with the open gym for basketball at Southwestern Oregon Community College running from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. each Sunday. The program is for students in grades 1 through 12 and costs $10 per week.
The program is supervised by Riley Grandinetti.
Sportsmanship Awards
Fall soccer sportsmanship and officials awards for Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon games played on Saturday, Oct. 5, presented by the Bay Area Sportsman’s Association.
Sportsmanship — Third/Fourth Grade: Coquille, coached by Kyle Wirebaugh; CB/NB, coached by Ben Gruadin and Jeremy Ballew.
Officials Awards — Hustle: Katie Carver, Nathan Mullanix and Stephanie Burgmeier; Professional: Mason Pederson and Nathan Mullanix.
Special Thanks — to the Coquille and Myrtle Point third/fourth-grade teams who visited the Boys & Girls Club teams.