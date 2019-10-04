The Basketball by the Bay 3-on-3 tournament will be held on Monday, Oct. 14 at the Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon’s Pierce Court.
Teams will be split into four divisions: third/fourth grade, fifth/sixth grade, seventh/eighth grade and high school.
Games will begin in the morning, with the time depending on how many teams sign up.
The cost is $45 per team.
For more information, those interested can call Garret Stout at 541-267-6573.
Sportsmanship Awards
Fall soccer sportsmanship and officials awards for Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon games played on Sept. 28, presented by the Bay Area Sportsman’s Association.
Sportsmanship Awards — First Grade: North Bay, coached by Jose Perez. Fourth/Fifth/Sixth Grade: Lighthouse, coached by Brandon Saada, and North Bay, coached by Crystal Thorp.
Officials Awards — Hustle: Nathan Mullanix and Aidan Nolan. Professional: Mason Pederson and Stephanie Burgmeier.
Volleyball open gym
You have free articles remaining.
The Boys & Girls Club is planning open gyms for volleyball every Sunday through Oct. 27, with age groups alternating weeks for their open gyms.
The sessions are held from 4 to 5 p.m. each Sunday and the cost is $5 per session. All will be held on the Pierce Court at the Boys & Girls Club.
The open gyms for students in fifth and sixth grades will be held on Sept. 29 and Oct. 13.
The open gyms for those in third and fourth grade will be held on Oct. 6 and 20.
A jamboree will be held on Oct. 27, with games for everyone.
The open gyms are a good way for students planning to play volleyball during the Boys & Girls Club season to get practice. The volleyball season starts Nov. 2. Parents can sign up their students at the Boys & Girls Club and can call 541-267-6573 for more information.
Hoop Group
The Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon's annual Hoop Group basketball open gym at Southwestern Oregon Community College began last weekend and continues on Sundays through Oct. 27.
The program is for boys and girls in first through 12th grade, with sessions held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Prosper Hall on the Southwestern Oregon Community College campus. The cost is $10 per session.
People can register in advance or at each session. For more information, call 541-267-6573.