The Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon will hold its annual Texas Hold’em Poker Tournament fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 20, at the club.
The doors open at 6 p.m. and the tournament starts at 7. There is a $50 buy-in and a re-buy and add-ons are available.
Food is included with the entrance fee and beverages are available for purchase. Pre-registration is recommended because there is limited seating.
The prize pool could reach between $2,000 and $3,000 depending on the number of participants.
For more information or to sign up, call either 541-267-3635 or 541-269-2475.
Volleyball
The deadline to sign up for volleyball at the Boys & Girls Club is Monday, Oct. 15.
Practices have started for some teams. Games start Nov. 3.
The program is for boys and girls in grades 3 through 6. The fee is $80 with a current club membership and reduced fees are available for those who qualify.
For more information, call 541-267-3635.
Hoop Group
There are three more Sundays in the Hoop Group program, which meets from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Sundays at Prosper Hall on the Southwestern Oregon Community College campus.
The fee is $10 per session. A club membership is not required.
Students can prepare for their upcoming basketball seasons in the program, which is for boys and girls in grades 1 through 12. The program is led by SWOCC men’s assistant coach Riley Grandinetti.
Sportsmanship Awards
Sportsmanship and officials awards for Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon fall soccer games played on Saturday, Oct. 6, as presented by the Bay Area Sportsman’s Association.
Kindergarten: Bay Area Soccer Club, coached by Lyndsey Riehl.
First Grade: Blossom Gulch, coached by Jimmy and Cassey; and the Assassins (Reedsport), coached by Tabitha Rupert.
Second Grade: Bay Area Soccer Club, coached by Levi Rider; and Madison, coached by Eduardo Mendoza.
Third Grade: Li’l Stinker A, coached by Ali Dubisar.
Officials Awards
Hustle: Liam Trapold and Orlando Chaney. Professional: Jack Burgmeier and Liam Trapold.