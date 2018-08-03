The final summer camp for the Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon is a tennis camp, scheduled for Aug. 13-16.
Times and fees for the camp vary based on age, though all participants must have a current club membership, which costs $15.
The tennis center also has classes in August starting Monday for boys and girls ages 5-18. Call the tennis center at 541-269-2475 for information and schedule.
Fall Soccer
Parents can sign up their students at any time for fall soccer at the Boys & Girls Club.
Games begin in September.
The program is for boys and girls in fifth through sixth grade.
Pre Run for Kids
The annual Pre Run for Kids is Sunday, Dec. 16.
The three-mile event is free for boys and girls in first through eighth grade.