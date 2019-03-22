The Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon will have both a tennis camp and a basketball camp during spring break.
The tennis camp will be Tuesday, March 26, through Thursday, March 28, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the William J. Sweet Memorial Tennis Center.
Boys and girls ages 8-12 are eligible to participate. The fee is $50 with a current club membership.
The camp will be instructed by Ian Bailey, who will use fun games as part of his teaching.
For more information, call 541-269-2475.
The basketball camp, meanwhile, is also Tuesday through Thursday.
Boys and girls in grades 1-8 are eligible to participate, with students in grades 1-4 meeting from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and those in grades 5-8 from 1 to 3 p.m.
The camp director will be Boys & Girls Club staff member Garrett Stout.
The fee is $35 with a current club membership.
For more information, call 541-269-2475.