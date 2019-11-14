A total of 20 boys and girls teams from Bandon, Coquille, Coos Bay, North Bend and Reedsport competed on Veteran’s Day in the Basketball by the Bay three-on-three tournament at the Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon.
The teams competed in five age groups and each division also featured a 3-point contest.
Division champions included North Bend Gray in the third/fourth grade division, Coquille White in the fifth/sixth grade division, Bones in the fifth-sixth grade division and North Bend Warriors in the seventh through ninth grade division.
The 3-point winners included Avery Johnson for girls (6 out of 25) and Logan Amato for boys (10-25) for third-fourth grade; Azalea Liles for girls (7-25) and Tyler Senn for boys (10-25) in the fifth-sixth age group; and Katelynn Senn for girls (7-25) and Bryant Wicks for boys (13-25) in the seventh- through ninth-grade division.
The competition was good and several of the games were decided by sudden death.
Boys & Girls Club officials thanks clock operators and officials including Larry Walker, Sheila Sullens, Mike Herbert, Lorenzo Norris, Sherri Zeller, Jeremy Whitmer, Lisa Johnson, Kendra Foltz, Paolo Flores and others whose names were missed.
Scores and the final finishing order for the various age groups are included in the Community Scoreboard.
Basketball Open Gyms
The Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon will hold basketball open gyms every Sunday from Nov. 17 to Dec. 22 to help students prepare for the upcoming season.
The sessions will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the club’s Pierce Court. The cost is $10 per session.
Students in third and fourth grades will have sessions on Nov. 17, Dec. 1 and Dec. 15 while those in fifth and sixth grades will have sessions on Nov. 24, Dec. 8 and Dec. 22.
A jamboree for all students will be held on Dec. 29.
People can sign up the day of each session or in advance at the club.
For more information, call Garrett Stout at the Boys & Girls Club at 541-267-6573.
Sportsmanship Awards
Sportsmanship and officials awards for Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon volleyball games played on Nov. 2 and Nov. 9, presented by the Bay Area Sportsman’s Association.
Nov. 2 — All the teams that played the first weekend did great, with good volleys and serves. Boys & Girls Club officials extended thanks to the volunteer line judges and scorekeepers and said all the fans, players exhibited great sportsmanship.
Nov. 9 — Fifth Grade: Millicoma White, coached by Beau Hampton; Sixth Grade: North Bend Gold, coached by Lisa Lucero.
Officials Awards
Hustle: Avery Pex and Elizabeth Bonner. Professional: Avery Pex, Isabelle Peck, Halley Crawford and Hannah Groth.