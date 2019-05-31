The Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon has released its summer camp schedule.
Registrations will only be accepted at the Boys & Girls Club office, 3333 Walnut Ave. in Coos Bay.
Forms may be picked up at the club office or downloaded from the website, www.great-futures.org.
Current club memberships are required to participate in the camps.
For more information, call 541-267-6573.
Unless otherwise noted, camps are at the Boys & Girls Club or the William J. Sweet Memorial Tennis Center, which is part of the Boys & Girls Club.
Basketball: June 17-20, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. for students in grades K-2 and 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for students in grades 3-5. Camp director: Jeff Johnson. Cost: $50.
Tennis: June 17-20 and 24-27, from 9:45-10:30 a.m. for students ages 5-7, 10:30 a.m. to noon for those ages 8-12 and noon-2 p.m. for those ages 13-18. Director: Ian Bailey. Cost: $50 for students 5-7, $65 for those 8-12 and $75 for those 13-18.
Soccer: June 17-20 at Golden Field in Coos Bay, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Director: Gina Ramirez. Cost: $50.
Pickleball: July 29-Aug. 1, from 10 a.m.-noon for students in grades 5-8. Director: Gaye Knapp. Cost: $35.
Bowling: July 8-11, from 10-11 a.m. at North Bend Lanes for students ages 5-15. Director: North Bend Lanes staff. Cost $15 or $55 with ball.
Flag Football: July 11-13 at Marshfield lower field, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. for students in grades 3-4, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for those in grades 5-6 and 1 to 2:30 p.m. for those in grades 7-8. Director: Tobias Robinson. Cost: $45.