The Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon is accepting registrations for all its sports for the coming school year through epuertosports.com.
Reduced fees are available for those who qualify. All players must be registered, with fees paid, before attending any practices. The cost for all the sports is $75 with a current Boys & Girls Club membership.
The first season, fall soccer, has practices starting this month and the first games Sept. 7.
Sports include fall soccer, for boys and girls in kindergarten through sixth grade; volleyball, which starts after soccer, for students in grades 3 through 6; basketball, which starts in early 2020, for students in grades 4 through 6; and track and field (grades 4 through 6) and spring soccer (kindergarten through sixth grade), next spring.
Pre Run for Kids
The annual Pre Run for Kids, a 3-mile fun run, is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 22 (the day after the regular Prefontaine Memorial Run).
The event starts and ends in downtown Coos Bay, with registration on Second Street behind the Coos Art Museum.
The race starts at 1:30 p.m., with check-in starting at noon, and there is no cost. It is for students in first through eighth grade.
Students can sign up early at the Boys & Girls Club. T-shirts will be available while supplies last.
Hoop Group
The annual Hoop Group program will be held on Sundays from Sept. 29 through Oct. 27 at Prosper Hall on the Southwestern Oregon Community College campus.
The group meets from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. each week and is for students in first through 12th grade. The weekly cost is $10.
The supervisor of the program is SWOCC assistant coach Riley Grandinetti. Students can sign up in advance at the Boys & Girls Club or on the evenings of the group at SWOCC.