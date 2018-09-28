Fall soccer sportsmanship and officials awards for matches played on Saturday, Sept. 22, presented by the Bay Area Sportsman’s Association.
Sportsmanship Awards — First Grade: Bay Area Soccer Club, coached by Zach. Second Grade: Bay Area Soccer Club, coached by Levi Rider. Third/Fourth Grade: Li’l Stinker D (Blossom Gulch), coached by Ali Dubisar and sponsored by Li’l Stinker Portable Toilets.
Officials Awards — Hustle: Mason Pederson. Professional: Orlando Chaney and John Burgmeier.
Special Thanks — Boys & Girls Club officials extended thanks to all the volunteer coaches and officials, plus the spectators who came out to support the teams, Kevin Dubisar, North Bay Elementary School, Epuerto Sports, Cape Blanco Soccer Club, Li’l Stinker Portable Restrooms, Pacific Properties and Oregon Professional Real Estate Group.
Tennis
The first Saturday free tennis program returns Oct. 6 at the William J. Sweet Memorial Tennis Center. The program, which runs from 10 a.m. to noon, is for boys and girls ages 8 to 18 with little or no tennis experience. Contact the tennis center at 541-269-2475 for more information or to sign up.
Meanwhile, youth tennis classes for October begin the week of Oct. 1. Call the tennis center for schedule and fee information.
Volleyball
Parents are encouraged to register their children early to guarantee a spot on a volleyball team for the upcoming Boys & Girls Club season.
Teams are forming and practice starts soon in the program, which is for boys and girls in grades 3 through 6. The first games are Nov. 3.
The fee is $80 with a current club membership. Reduced fees are available for those who qualify.
For more information, call 541-267-6573.
Hoop Group
The preseason basketball program for boys and girls in grades 1 through 12 starts on Sunday, Sept. 30, at Prosper Hall on the Southwestern Oregon Community College campus.
The fee is $10 per player per Sunday and a Boys & Girls Club membership is not required. Students can join SWOCC assistant coach Riley Grandinetti from 5:30 to 7 p.m. each Sunday through Oct. 28.
People can register at the gym each week. For more information, call 541-267-6573.