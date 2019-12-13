{{featured_button_text}}

Sportsmanship and officials awards for Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon volleyball games played on Saturday, Dec. 7, presented by the Bay Area Sportsman’s Association.

Sportsmanship Awards

Third/Fourth Grade: Hillcrest, coached by Jacinda Favilla.

Sixth Grade: North Bend, coached by Lisa Lucero.

Sixth Grade: Millicoma, coached by Candi Runn.

Officials Awards

Hustle: Lydia Trupp, Hailey Crawford, Michelle Gochnour and Addie Hanson.

Professional: Lydia Trupp, Hailey Crawford and Michelle Gochnour.

