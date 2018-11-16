Try 1 month for 99¢

Sportsmanship and officials awards for Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon volleyball games played on Saturday, Nov. 10, presented by the Bay Area Sportsman’s Association.

Sportsmanship Awards

Third/Fourth Grade: Millicoma, coached by Bo Hampton; Coquille, coached by Sarah Layton.

Fifth Grade: North Bend A, coached by Ashley Patton and Lindsey Riehl.

Sixth Grade: Hillscrest, coached by Nick and Lacy Knudsen; Reedsport, coached by Susan Bowers.

Officials Awards

Hustle: Chelsea Patton, Hailey Crawford.

Professional: Kienyn Wicks, Lizzy Bonner.

