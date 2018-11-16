Sportsmanship and officials awards for Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon volleyball games played on Saturday, Nov. 10, presented by the Bay Area Sportsman’s Association.
Sportsmanship Awards
Third/Fourth Grade: Millicoma, coached by Bo Hampton; Coquille, coached by Sarah Layton.
Fifth Grade: North Bend A, coached by Ashley Patton and Lindsey Riehl.
Sixth Grade: Hillscrest, coached by Nick and Lacy Knudsen; Reedsport, coached by Susan Bowers.
Officials Awards
Hustle: Chelsea Patton, Hailey Crawford.
Professional: Kienyn Wicks, Lizzy Bonner.