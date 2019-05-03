The Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon will host a local Pitch, Hit & Run competition for boys and girls ages 7-14 the week of May 6.
Students will compete in four age groups — 7-8, 9-10, 11-12 and 13-14 — and have a chance to advance through four levels of competition, including team championships in Major League ballparks and the national finals during All-Star week.
The individual pitching, hitting and running champions, along with the all-around champion in each age group at the local completion will be awarded and advance to the sectional level May 19 at Volcanoes Stadium in Keizer.
The competition will be held at 4 p.m. each day from May 6-10.
All participants must bring a copy of a valid birth document for age verification, and have their parent or guardian fill out a registration/waiver form prior to the start of the competition.
Forms are available at the Boys & Girls Club office, 3333 Walnut Ave., in Coos Bay, or participants can register online at PitchHitRun.com.
For questions concerning the competition, contact Boys & Girls Club Sports Director Karen Bauder at 541-267-3635.
Pitch, Hit & Run is the official skills competition of Major League Baseball. The grassroots program is designed to provide youngsters with an opportunity to compete, free of charge, in a competition that recognizes individual excellence in core baseball and softball skills.
Track & Field
The Boys & Girls Club held its final meet of the spring at Coquille High School on Saturday, April 27.
Competitors included boys and girls in grades 3-6 from Coquille, Bandon, Coos Bay, North Bend, Myrtle Point and homeschool students on the Falcons team.
Boys & Girls Club officials extended thanks to volunteers Chris Rohde, Heather Young, Kristin Hyatt, Brandon Mead, Kelly Hoffine, Russell Crochetiere, Darin Nicholson, Tom Crawford, Elizabeth Wyatt, Justin Miller, Stephanie Martell, Amy Hemsley, Annalisa Church, Zach Anthony, Tim Lambson, Emily Brophy, Hayley Brophy, Chandelle Pool, Tony Riccalarsen, Rebekah Nicholson, Logan Arriola, Tommy Golden, Shenai Golden, Mike McNally, Buffy Ericson, Milena Miller, Logan Backman, Kassie Cook, Tonya Pederson, Todd Kloster, Kim Leberti, Elissa Wells, Chad Brophy and others whose names were missed.
Club officials also thanked the Coquille School District for use of its facilities and to jersey sponsor Epuerto Sports.