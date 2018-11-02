The Pacific Properties team coached by Kevin Dubisar won the season-ending fifth- and sixth-grade soccer tournament through the Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon.
Pacific Properties beat the Coquille Kyle team 1-0 in the final match of the double-elimination tournament. Coquille had forced the match by beating Pacific Properties 2-0.
Blanco finished third after losing a shootout to Coquille, which avenged a loss to Blanco earlier in the day.
Eight teams participated in the tournament. Scores are included in today’s Community Scoreboard.
Sportsmanship Awards
Fall soccer sportsmanship and official awards for games played on Saturday, Oct. 27, presented by Bay Area Sportsman’s Association.
Sportsmanship Awards
First Grade: Bumble-Bzzz, coached by Jacey Peterson; Bay Area Soccer Club, coached by Zach.
Third/Fourth Grade: 2/A Bay Area Soccer Club, coached by Josh Andrade; Cape Blanco Soccer Club Purple, coached by Darren Steers; Li’l Stinker, coached by Ali Dubisar.
Officials Awards
Hustle: Liam Trapold and John Burgmeier.
Professional: Addie Hanson and Shane Melton.