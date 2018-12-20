The Millicoma volleyball team coached by Carli Ainsworth won the annual season-ending sixth-grade volleyball tournament for the Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon.
Ainsworth’s team beat Bandon J, coached by Jackie White and Jamie Kappa, 20-11, 20-5 to complete an unbeaten run in the tournament.
Bandon J made an impressive run through the tournament, winning six straight elimination matches after losing its opener to Myrtle Point. Bandon J topped Hillcrest 20-14, 24-22 in the semifinals.
Hillcrest, coached by Nick and Lacy Knudsen, placed third.
Sportsmanship Awards
Sportsmanship and Officials awards for Boys & Girls Club volleyball games played on Dec. 15, presented by the Bay Area Sportsman’s Association.
Sportsmanship Award
Fifth Grade: Reedsport, coached by Brandi Cassaro, and North Bend, coached by Ashley Patton.
Officials Awards
Hustle: Chloe Moore and Chelsea Patton
Professional: Lucas Moe and Michelle Gochnour