The Millicoma Black sixth-grade volleyball team coached by Candi Runn came back from an early loss to win the annual sixth-grade tournament at the Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon last weekend.
The team beat the North Bend Black team, coached by Lisa Lucero, in consecutive matches to win the title.
Millicoma Black won four straight elimination matches in the double-elimination tournament to reach the championship matches, including beating Coquille White, the third-place team coached by Amber Lucatero, to get to the championship round.
The Millicoma Black squad had lost early in the tournament to Myrtle Point Blue, one of two Myrtle Point teams coached by Katie Little. The Millicoma squad avenged that three-set loss on the way through the loser’s bracket.
Other teams in the tournament, with their coaches names where available, were Reedsport (Brandi Cassaro), North Bend Brown (Lisa Lucero), North Bend Gold (Sadie Praus), Millicoma Purple (Angie Reiber), Coquille Red (Amber Lucatero) and Bandon (Renee Llewellyn).
Club officials extended thanks to all the volunteers, including coaches, line judges and scorekeepers, who made the tournament a success, as well as the parents and guardians who support the student athletes.
“We appreciate everyone’s efforts to be a positive impact on the youth through sports,” the Boys & Girls Club officials wrote in their season-ending summary. “The players showed tremendous progress and the coaches did very well teaching them throughout the season.”
The scores are available in today’s Community Scoreboard.