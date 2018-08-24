Parents are encouraged to register their students early to guarantee a spot on a team for the Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon’s fall soccer season.
Teams are forming and practices start soon in the program, which is for students in grades 1 through 6. The first games will be held on Saturday, Sept. 22.
The fee is $75 with a current club membership. Reduced fees are available for those who qualify.
For more information, call 541-267-6573.
Pre Run for Kids
The annual Pre Run for Kids, a 3-mile race that starts and ends in downtown Coos Bay, will be held on Sunday, Sept. 16.
The race is for students in grades 1 through 8 and is free. Participants also receive a T-shirt while supplies last.
Students can sign up early at the Boys & Girls Club, 3333 Walnut Ave., in Coos Bay.
Also, adults are needed as crossing guards during the event. Anyone interested in helping out can call 541-267-6573 for more information.
Tennis Classes
The next group of youth tennis classes at the William J. Sweet Memorial Tennis Center begins the week of Sept. 10.
Class are for boys and girls ages 5 to 18.
For more information, call the tennis center at 541-269-2475.
Hoop Group
Hoop Group, a preseason basketball program for boys and girls in grades 1 through 12, begins on Sunday, Sept. 30, at the Prosper Hall Gym on the Southwestern Oregon Community College campus. The fee is $10 per session and a Boys & Girls Club membership is not required.
Students can join SWOCC assistant coach Riley Grandinetti from 5:30 to 7 p.m. each Sunday through Oct. 28 to get ready for the basketball season. People can sign up in advance or at the gym each Sunday. Call 541-267-6573 for more information.