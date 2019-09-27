The Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon's annual Hoop Group basketball open gym at Southwestern Oregon Community College will begin on Sept. 29 and continue on Sundays through Oct. 27.
The program is for boys and girls in first through 12th grade, with sessions held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Prosper Hall on the Southwestern Oregon Community College campus. The cost is $10 per session.
People can register in advance or at each session. For more information, call 541-267-6573.
3-on-3 tournament
The Basketball by the Bay 3-on-3 tournament will be held on Monday, Oct. 14 at the Boys & Girls Club’s Pierce Court.
Teams will be split into four divisions: third/fourth grade, fifth/sixth grade, seventh/eighth grade and high school.
Games will begin in the morning, with the time depending on how many teams sign up.
The cost is $45 per team.
For more information, those interested can call Garret Stout at 541-267-6573.
Volleyball open gym
The Boys & Girls Club is planning open gyms for volleyball every Sunday through Oct. 27, with age groups alternating weeks for their open gyms.
The sessions are held from 4 to 5 p.m. each Sunday and the cost is $5 per session. All will be held on the Pierce Court at the Boys & Girls Club.
The open gyms for students in fifth and sixth grades will be held on Sept. 29 and Oct. 13.
The open gyms for those in third and fourth grade will be held on Oct. 6 and 20.
A jamboree will be held on Oct. 27, with games for everyone.
The open gyms are a good way for students planning to play volleyball during the Boys & Girls Club season to get practice. The volleyball season starts Nov. 2. Parents can sign up their students at the Boys & Girls Club and can call 541-267-6573 for more information.