Free tennis will be offered for boys and girls ages 8 to 18 with little or no tennis experience on Friday, Feb. 1, at the William J. Sweet Memorial Tennis Center.
The free session will run from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., under the direction of Ian Bailey.
For more information, call the tennis center at 541-269-2475.
In addition, tennis classes for the month of February begin on Feb. 4 at the tennis center.
Classes are offered for students ages 5 to 18 in levels from beginner to advanced.
For more information on schedules or fees, call the tennis center.
Sportsmanship Awards
Sportsmanship and officials awards for Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon basketball games played on Jan. 19, presented by the Bay Area Sportsman’s Association.
Third Grade Girls: North Bay, coached by Kate Emerson.
Fourth Grade Boys: Blanco, coached by Ike.
Officials Awards
Hustle: Keegan Young, Bryant Wicks, Dylan Pittz, Hayden Markel, Mason Pederson and Paolo Flores.
Professional: Chloe Moore, Rylee Matthews, Pierce Davidson, Gracen Porter, Hayden Markel, Mason Pederson and Paolo Flores.