The First Saturday Free Tennis date for November at the William J. Sweet Memorial Tennis Center is on Saturday, Nov. 3.
The program is for boys and girls with little or no experience and runs from 10 a.m. to noon.
People can register for the event by calling the tennis center, part of the Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon, at 541-269-2475.
Tennis classes November begin Nov. 5, people can call the tennis center for more information.
Sportsmanship Awards
Fall soccer sportsmanship awards for Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon games played on Oct. 20, presented by the Bay Area Sportsman’s Association.
First Grade: Lighthouse, coached by Stephanie Messerle; Bay Area, coached by Abby Pryor.
Second Grade: Bay Area Soccer Club, coached by Levi Rider and Josh Snoddy.
Third/Fourth Grade: North Bay, coached by Sandra Lucatero.
Officials Awards
Hustle: Aidan Nolan, John Burgmeier.
Professional: Jack Burgmeier, Isabella Trifilo-Miley.