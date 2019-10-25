The Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon will hold basketball open gyms every Sunday from Nov. 17 to Dec. 22 to help students prepare for the upcoming season.
The sessions will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the club’s Pierce Court. The cost is $10 per session.
Students in third and fourth grades will have sessions on Nov. 17, Dec. 1 and Dec. 15 while those in fifth and sixth grades will have sessions on Nov. 24, Dec. 8 and Dec. 22.
A jamboree for all students will be held on Dec. 29.
People can sign up the day of each session or in advance at the club.
For more information, call Garrett Stout at the Boys & Girls Club at 541-267-6573.
Basketball sign-ups
Parents can sign up their students for the upcoming basketball season, as well as the spring soccer and track and field seasons next spring at epuertosports.com.
Basketball is for students in grades 3 through 6, while track and field is for those in grades 4 through 6 and spring soccer is for those in kindergarten through sixth grade. The fee is $75 for each sport and reduced fees are available for those who qualify.
For more information, call 541-267-6573.
3-on-3 tourney
The Basketball by the Bay 3-on-3 tournament will be held on Monday, Nov. 11, at the Boys & Girls Club.
Teams can have up to four players and the cost is $45 per team. Students will be split into four age groups — third/fourth grade, fifth/sixth grade, seventh/eighth grade and high school.
Teams are encouraged to sign up in advance at the Boys & Girls Club.
Sportsmanship Awards
Fall soccer sportsmanship and officials awards for games played on Oct. 19, presented by the Bay Area Sportsman’s Association.
Sportsmanship Awards — First Grade: Madison/North Bay, coached by Jose Perez. Fourth/Fifth/Sixth Grade: Lighthouse, coached by Brandon Saade.
Officials Awards — Hustle: Ismael Rodriguez and Hobie Ainsworth; Professional: Nathan Mullanix and Hobie Ainsworth.