The Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon will have a basketball coaches meeting on Dec. 5 to help prepare for the upcoming season.
The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. and will include all the information for the upcoming season, as well as handing out coaches packets and equipment.
For more information, contact Garrett Stout at 541-267-6573.
Basketball open gyms
The Boys & Girls Clubs will have open gyms each Sunday through Dec. 22 at the club’s Pierce Court.
The sessions run from 4 to 5:30 p.m. and the cost is $10 per session.
The sessions on Nov. 24, Dec. 8 and Dec. 22 are for players in fifth and sixth grades, while those on Dec. 1 and Dec. 15 are for students in third and fourth grades.
A jamboree for all age groups will be held on Dec. 29.
The open gyms are a chance to prepare for the upcoming season, which starts on Jan. 18.
Holiday Basketball Camp
The Boys & Girls Club will host a holiday basketball camp from Dec. 26-28.
The camp runs from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for students in first through third grade, 12:45 p.m.-2:15 p.m. for students in fourth through seventh grade and 2:30-4 p.m. for students in eighth through 12th grade.
The cost is $15 with a current club membership.
Holiday Tennis Camp
The Boys & Girls Club will host a holiday tennis camp at the William J. Sweet Memorial Tennis Center from Dec. 27-31.
The camp for students 5 to 7 years old runs from 9:45 to 10:30 a.m. and costs $50.
For those 8-10 years old, the camp runs from 10:30 a.m. to noon and costs $65.
For those 11 to 18 years old, the camp runs from noon to 2 p.m. and costs $75.
All participants must have a current club membership.
Sportsmanship Awards
Bay Area Sportsman’s Association sportsmanship and official awards for Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon volleyball games played on Saturday, Nov. 16.
Sportsmanship Awards
Third-Fourth Grade: Coquille, coached by Sarah Layton
Fifth Grade: North Bay, coached by Teresa Knutson.
Fifth Grade: Millicoma, coached by Bo Hampton.
Officials Awards
Hustle: Chelsea Patton, Katie Carver, Hailey Crawford, Pierce Davidson and Nathan Mullanix.
Professional: Hailey Crawford, Hannah Groth, Chelsea Patton and Katie Carver.