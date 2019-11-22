{{featured_button_text}}

The Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon will have a basketball coaches meeting on Dec. 5 to help prepare for the upcoming season.

The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. and will include all the information for the upcoming season, as well as handing out coaches packets and equipment.

For more information, contact Garrett Stout at 541-267-6573.

Basketball open gyms

The Boys & Girls Clubs will have open gyms each Sunday through Dec. 22 at the club’s Pierce Court.

The sessions run from 4 to 5:30 p.m. and the cost is $10 per session.

The sessions on Nov. 24, Dec. 8 and Dec. 22 are for players in fifth and sixth grades, while those on Dec. 1 and Dec. 15 are for students in third and fourth grades.

A jamboree for all age groups will be held on Dec. 29.

The open gyms are a chance to prepare for the upcoming season, which starts on Jan. 18.

Holiday Basketball Camp

The Boys & Girls Club will host a holiday basketball camp from Dec. 26-28.

The camp runs from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for students in first through third grade, 12:45 p.m.-2:15 p.m. for students in fourth through seventh grade and 2:30-4 p.m. for students in eighth through 12th grade.

The cost is $15 with a current club membership.

Holiday Tennis Camp

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

The Boys & Girls Club will host a holiday tennis camp at the William J. Sweet Memorial Tennis Center from Dec. 27-31.

The camp for students 5 to 7 years old runs from 9:45 to 10:30 a.m. and costs $50.

For those 8-10 years old, the camp runs from 10:30 a.m. to noon and costs $65.

For those 11 to 18 years old, the camp runs from noon to 2 p.m. and costs $75.

All participants must have a current club membership.

Sportsmanship Awards

Bay Area Sportsman’s Association sportsmanship and official awards for Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon volleyball games played on Saturday, Nov. 16.

Sportsmanship Awards

Third-Fourth Grade: Coquille, coached by Sarah Layton

Fifth Grade: North Bay, coached by Teresa Knutson.

Fifth Grade: Millicoma, coached by Bo Hampton.

Officials Awards

Hustle: Chelsea Patton, Katie Carver, Hailey Crawford, Pierce Davidson and Nathan Mullanix.

Professional: Hailey Crawford, Hannah Groth, Chelsea Patton and Katie Carver.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0