The Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon held its fourth meet of the season on Saturday, April 20, at Marshfield High School, with athletes in grades 3 through 6 competing in cloudy conditions.
Atheltes from Coquille, Bandon, Coos Bay, North Bend, Myrtle Point and the home school Falcons team competed.
Boys & Girls Club officials thanked volunteers Chris Rohde, Heather Young, Kristin Hyatt, Brandon Mead, Kelly Hoffine, Russell Crochetiere, Darin Nicholson, Tom Crawford, Elizabeth Wyatt, Cory Messner, Stephanie Martell, Tonya Pederson, Jeff Lewis, Todd Kloster, Lindsay Clarke, Ana Lemmons, John Lemmons, Katie Baldwin, Levi Harris, Ashley Harris, Rachael Snyder, Kamryn Van Elsberg, Amy Hemsley, Keira Young, Burgundee Wright, Barb Yost, Keith Robeson, Chad Bropy and others whose names were missed.
The club also thanked the Coos Bay School District for use of its facilities and jersey sponsor Epuerto Sports.
The final meet of the season is Saturday, April 27, at Coquille, with events starting at 9:45 a.m.
Spring soccer
The Boys & Girls Club extended a special thanks to Matt, Matt, Brandon and Crystal for their assistance during the Skills & Drills portion of the program.
Officials Awards, presented by the Bay Area Sportsman’s Association — Hustle: Gracen Porter; Professional: Stephanie Burgmeier.
Pitch, Hit & Run
The Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon will host a local Pitch, Hit & Run competition for boys and girls ages 7-14 the week of May 6.
Students will compete in four age groups — 7-8, 9-10, 11-12 and 13-14 — and have a chance to advance through four levels of competition, including team championships in Major League ballparks and the national finals during All-Star week.
The individual pitching, hitting and running champions, along with the all-around champion in each age group at the local completion will be awarded and advance to the sectional level May 19 at Volcanoes Stadium in Keizer.
The competition will be held at 4 p.m. each day from May 6-10.
All participants must bring a copy of a valid birth document for age verification, and have their parent or guardian fill out a registration/waiver form prior to the start of the competition.
Forms are available at the Boys & Girls Club office, 3333 Walnut Ave., in Coos Bay, or participants can register online at PitchHitRun.com.
For questions concerning the competition, contact Boys & Girls Club Sports Director Karen Bauder at 541-267-3635.
Pitch, Hit & Run is the official skills competition of Major League Baseball. The grassroots program is designed to provide youngsters with an opportunity to compete, free of charge, in a competition that recognizes individual excellence in core baseball and softball skills.