The Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon will host a local Pitch, Hit & Run competition for boys and girls ages 7-14 the week of May 6.
Students will compete in four age groups — 7-8, 9-10, 11-12 and 13-14 — and have a chance to advance through four levels of competition, including team championships in Major League ballparks and the national finals during All-Star week.
The individual pitching, hitting and running champions, along with the all-around champion in each age group at the local completion will be awarded and advance to the sectional level May 19 at Volcanoes Stadium in Keizer.
The competition will be held at 4 p.m. each day from May 6-10.
All participants must bring a copy of a valid birth document for age verification, and have their parent or guardian fill out a registration/waiver form prior to the start of the competition.
Forms are available at the Boys & Girls Club office, 3333 Walnut Ave., in Coos Bay, or participants can register online at PitchHitRun.com.
For questions concerning the competition, contact Boys & Girls Club Sports Director Karen Bauder at 541-267-3635.
Pitch, Hit & Run is the official skills competition of Major League Baseball. The grassroots program is designed to provide youngsters with an opportunity to compete, free of charge, in a competition that recognizes individual excellence in core baseball and softball skills.
Track & Field
The Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon held its third track meet of the spring at North Bend High School on Saturday, April 13, in cloudy conditions.
Competitors included boys and girls in grades 3 through 6 from Coquille, Bandon, Coos Bay, North Bend, Myrtle Point and the home school Falcons team.
Boys & Girls Club officials extended thanks to volunteers Chris Rohde, Heather Yung, Kristin Hyatt, Brandon Mead, Kelly Hoffine, Russell Crochetiere, Brock Millett, Darin Nicholson, Justin Miller, Tom Crawford, Elizabeth Wyatt, Cory Messner, Kera Hood, Rachelle Smith, Shasta Karow, Josh Beebe, Jessica Mead, Hannah McNally, Mike McNally, Leona Smith, Martha Bhandari, Alivia Hemsley, Cassidy Lewis, Mylee Andrade, Elizabeth Clendenen, Amy Hemsley, Buffy Ericson, Angel Andrade, Addie Hanson, Rachael Snyder, Joshua Young, Reid Hemsley, Tim Lambson, Gabe Fabrizio, Chancy Fabrizio, Keith Robeson, Laura Brown, Chris Broer, Stephanie Martell and others whose names were missed.
Club officials also thanks the North Bend School District for use of its facilities and jersey sponsor Epuerto Sports.
Results are included in today’s Community Scoreboard
Sportsmanship Awards
Spring soccer sportsmanship awards for Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon games played on Saturday, April 13, presented by the Bay Area Sportsman’s Association.
Sportsmanship Award — Third grade:Bandon, coached by Brian Von Bork.
Officials Awards — Hustle: Aidan Nolan and Ryan Liggett. Professional: Ryan Liggett and John Burgmeier.