Because of a youth sports merger between the Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon and Epuerto Sports, boys and girls planning to play in the upcoming basketball season must register online at epuertosports.com.
The program is for boys and girls in grades 3 through 6. Games will begin on Saturday, Jan. 12.
Early registration is encouraged for students to guarantee a spot on a team.
For more information, call the Boys & Girls Club sports line at 541-267-6573.
First Saturday Tennis
The First Saturday Free Tennis day for the month of December at the William J. Sweet Memorial Tennis Center is Dec. 1.
Ian Bailey will work with boys and girls ages 8 to 18 with little or no tennis experience from 10 a.m. to noon in this free program.
Call the tennis center at 541-269-2475 for more information.
Meanwhile, tennis classes for December begin on Monday, Dec. 3. Classes are for boys and girls ages 5 to 18 ranging from beginning to advanced players.
For more information or a schedule, call 541-269-2475.