The Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon will host a spring break basketball camp March 26-28.
Boys and girls in first through eighth grade are eligible to participate.
Students in grades 1-4 will have camp from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., while students in grades 5-8 have camp from 1 to 3 p.m.
Garrett Stout of the Boys & Girls Club will be the camp director.
The camp fee is $35 with a current club membership. People can register at the club, 3333 Walnut Ave. in Coos Bay.
For more information, call 541-267-6573.
Tennis Classes
The Boys & Girls Club’s youth tennis classes for the month of March begin the week of March 4.
Classes are held for boys and girls ages 5 to 18 ranging from beginner to advanced skill levels.
For more information on schedules or fees, call 541-269-2475.
Sporstmanship Awards
Sportsmanship and officials awards for Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon basketball games played on Saturday, Feb. 16, presented by the Bay Area Sportsman’s Association.
All the teams have been exhibiting good sportsmanship throughout the season.
Officials Awards
Hustle: Dylan Pittz, Hobie Ainsworth, Keegan Young, Jack Burgmeier, Hayden Markel.
Professional: Chloe Moore, Jack Burgmeier, Hayden Markel.