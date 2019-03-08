Try 3 months for $3

The Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon is now accepting registrations for the upcoming track and field season.

The sport is for boys and girls in grades 4-6. Practices are starting soon and the first meet is March 30.

People can register online at EpuertoSports.com.

The fee is $65 with a current Boys & Girls Club membership.

For more information, call 541-267-6573.

Basketball camp

The Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon will host a spring break basketball camp March 26-28.

Boys and girls in first through eighth grade are eligible to participate.

Students in grades 1-4 will have camp from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., while students in grades 5-8 have camp from 1 to 3 p.m.

Garrett Stout of the Boys & Girls Club will be the camp director.

The camp fee is $35 with a current club membership. People can register at the club, 3333 Walnut Ave. in Coos Bay.

For more information, call 541-267-6573.

