The Boys & Girls Club is planning open gyms for volleyball every Sunday from Sept. 15 to Oct. 27, with age groups alternating weeks for their open gyms.
The sessions are held from 4 to 5 p.m. each Sunday and the cost is $5 per session. All will be held on the Pierce court at the Boys & Girls Club.
The open gyms for students in fifth and sixth grades will be held on Sept. 15 and 29 and Oct. 13.
The open gyms for those in third and fourth grade will be held on Sept. 22 and Oct. 6 and 20.
A jamboree will be held on Oct. 27, with games for everyone.
The open gyms are a good way for students planning to play volleyball during the Boys & Girls Club season to get practice. The volleyball season starts Nov. 2. Parents can sign up their students at the Boys & Girls Club and can call 541-267-6573 for more information.
Sportsmanship Awards
Fall soccer sportsmanship and officials awards for games played on Saturday, Sept. 14, presented by the Bay Area Sportsman’s Association.
Sportsmanship Award — Coach Brandon Saada.
Officials Awards — Hustle: Nathan Mullanix. Professional: Ian Nolan, Nathan Mullanix.
Hoop Group
You have free articles remaining.
The annual Hoop Group basketball open gym at Southwestern Oregon Community College will begin on Sept. 29 and continue on Sundays through Oct. 27.
The program is for boys and girls in first through 12th grade, with sessions held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Prosper Hall on the Southwestern Oregon Community College campus. The cost is $10 per session.
People can register in advance or at each session. For more information, call 541-267-6573.
3-on-3 tournament
The Basketball by the Bay 3-on-3 tournament will be held on Monday, Oct. 14 at the Boys & Girls Club’s Pierce Court.
Teams will be split into four divisions: third/fourth grade, fifth/sixth grade, seventh/eighth grade and high school.
Games will begin in the morning, with the time depending on how many teams sign up.
The cost is $45 per team.
For more information, those interested can call Garret Stout at 541-267-6573.