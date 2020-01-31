The Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon is now accepting registrations for the spring soccer and track and field programs.
Registration is through epuertosports.com.
Spring soccer is for students in kindergarten through sixth grade. Track and field is for those in grades 4 through 6. The cost for each is $75.
Reduced fees are available for those who qualify. All players must be registered with fees paid before attending any practices.
For more information, call 541-267-6573.
Sportsmanship Awards
Sportsmanship and officials awards for basketball games played on Saturday, Jan. 25, presented by the Bay Area Sportsman’s Association.
Sportsmanship Awards — Sixth Grade Girls: Powers, coached by Kambria Swenson, and North Bend Gold, coached by Mike Lucero. Third Grade Boys: North Bay, coached by Catherine and Matthew Hampton.
Officials Awards — Hustle: Paolo Flores and Mason Pederson. Professional: Kale Borras and Porter Foltz.