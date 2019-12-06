There are three more basketball open gyms on the Pierce Court at the Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon before a jamboree on Dec. 29 as players tune up for the regular season, which starts in January.
Students in fifth and sixth grade have an open gym on Sunday, Dec. 8 and Sunday, Dec. 22, both from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The students in third and fourth grade will have their final open gym on Sunday, Dec. 15, also from 5 to 6:30.
The cost for each session is $10.
For more information, call the club at 541-267-6573.
Parents can still sign their students in grades 3 through 6 up for the basketball season, which starts on Jan. 18.
The cost is $75 with a current club membership. Reduced fees are available for those who qualify and all players must be signed up before they can participate in any practices.
Official training
A basketball officials training session will be held on Jan. 4.
All high school boys and girls are eligible to participate. The training will start at 8:30 a.m. at the club’s Pierce Court.
The training will cover rules/modifications as well as signals and responsibilities.
Participants also must fill out an application and membership form and get set up at Cardinal Services.
You have free articles remaining.
For more information, call 541-267-6573 or email gstout@great-futures.org.
Holiday Camps
The Boys & Girls Club will host holiday basketball and tennis camps during the winter break.
The basketball camp will go from Dec. 26-28.
The camp runs from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for students in first through third grade, 12:45 p.m.-2:15 p.m. for students in fourth through seventh grade and 2:30-4 p.m. for students in eighth through 12th grade.
The cost is $15 with a current club membership.
The holiday tennis camp at the William J. Sweet Memorial Tennis Center from Dec. 27-31.
The camp for students 5 to 7 years old runs from 9:45 to 10:30 a.m. and costs $50.
For those 8-10 years old, the camp runs from 10:30 a.m. to noon and costs $65.
For those 11 to 18 years old, the camp runs from noon to 2 p.m. and costs $75.
All participants must have a current club membership.