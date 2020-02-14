The Boys & Girls Club is accepting registrations for its two spring sports and also planning a pair of camps during spring break next month.
Parents can sign up students for spring soccer and track and field at epuertosports.com.
Track and field is for students in grades 4-6 and spring soccer is for those in grades 2-6. The cost for either is $75 with a current Boys & Girls Club membership.
Spring Break Camps
The Boys & Girls Club will hold both track and field and basketball camps during spring break.
The track and field camp is March 23-26 from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Marshfield High School track. It is for boys and girls in grades 4 through 6 and costs $45 (participants must also have a club membership).
The camp will be conducted by Chad Scriven with assistance from Jeremy West and Steve Delgado.
The basketball camp is March 25-27 and broken into two sessions, both at the club’s Pierce Court. Students in first through fourth grade will have their camp from 2 to 3:30 p.m., while those in grades 5 through 8 will have camp from 3:45 to 5:45 p.m.
The cost is $35 with a current club membership.
For more information about either camp, call 541-267-6573.
Soccer Coach Safety Training
The Boys & Girls Club will host a training for all people who want to be head coaches or assistant coaches in spring soccer.
The session will be held on March 5 at 6:30 p.m. at the club.
For more information, call Garrett Stout at 541-267-6573.