A group of youth baseball players, including some from the Bay Area, is preparing for a trip to Cooperstown, N.Y., the site of the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame, to compete in a tournament in July.
The group will play in the 2019 Cooperstown Dreams Park American Youth Baseball Hall of Fame Invitational Tournament. The event has been held every year since 1996, with teams from all corners of the United States and Canada converging on Cooperstown for 13 separate week-long tournaments. Each week, 104 teams compete in what is called “The Greatest Tournament in America.”
The players from the South Coast will compete in the 12-and-under division with the group Bay Area Travel Teams. Players on the team will come from Coos Bay, North Bend, Roseburg, Brookings and Klamath Falls.
Their week in the tournament is July 13-19.
Individual players from the South Coast have been invited to play on other Oregon teams, but John Riddle, who created Bay Area Travel Teams in 2017, said he is not aware of any regional team from Southwestern Oregon participating in the tournament.
“It’s been 10 years since a team representing the state of Oregon has competed in a Cooperstown tournament,” Riddle added.
The team will play at least seven games during the event.
The week will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the players, Riddle said.
“In addition to competing on a national stage and playing the sport they love on baseball’s hallowed grounds, the players will tour the National Baseball Hall of Fame, (learning) the stories of baseball’s legends of the past,” he said. “It is truly a place to make memories that will last a lifetime for these young baseball players.”
The group is currently raising funds for the event, which is estimated to cost $25,000 for the entire team including airfare, accommodations and meals for seven days, umpire fees, uniforms, laundry service and more.
For information on the event, visit www.cooperstowndreamspark.com.
For more information on the South Coast team or to learn about how to contribute toward the team’s expenses, contact John Riddle by phone at 541-297-5467 or by email at j.rid6@icloud.com.