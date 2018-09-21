North Bend seventh-grader Wyatt Smith won the annual Pre Run for Kids last week, finishing the 3-mile run in 19 minutes and 58 seconds.
The event is put on by the Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon and held the day after the annual Prefontaine Memorial Run each year.
Smith was followed by sixth-grader Quinton Kloster (20:35), fifth-grader Traiven Karow (20:59), seventh-grader Corbin Reeves (20:59) and eighth-grader Evan Hernandez (21:13).
Fourth-grader Bryleigh Mead was the first girl and ninth overall in 21:23. She was followed among girls by fifth-grader Marley Petrey (22:16), sixth-grader Emma Slade (22:59), seventh-grader Brynn Buskerud (23:01) and sixth-grader Clara Messner (23:27).
A total of 194 boys and girls in first through eighth grade competed in the event, coming from Coos Bay, North Bend, Bandon, Coquille, Lakeside and Portland. The top three finishers in each age group received medals.
Boys & Girls Club officials extended congratulations to all the participants and special thanks to all the volunteers who helped with the race, including Nicole Halzel, Steve Delgado and members of the Marshfield cross country team, Jill Christiana, Brian Reiber, Emily Halzel, Roger Gould, Jeff Bauder, Tyler Quillin, Edie Clarke, Kaylee Delzotti, Hannah Mork, Aubrie Rush, Anna Hutchins, Kyra Montez, Christina Calhoun, Brian Place, Mariia Semenchuk, Daryna Semenchuk, Payton Davidson, Archal Devi, Gracie Jensen, Melanie Cavanagh, Maddie Arzie, Itzel Ramirez, Gavyn Tatge, Maria Carreno, Gannon Holland, Cassidy Carr, Hunter Berrier, Celeste Sinko, Terrie Ortiz, Morgan Baird, Mindy Smith, Nathan Brasher, Noah Nicolle, Ivan Wilson, Sheri Witt, Tomila Marions, Jaimee Belzer, Brady Messner, Ayako Harper, Natalie Cheal, Wendi & Scott, Patton Reid, Kaleb King, Jorge de Antonio, Anella Willis, Brandon Clingings, Hassaan Qadir, Aidan Nolan, Ian Nolan, Burtana Vidal, Jennifer Webster, Kevin Nolan, Dylan Walling, Haydenn Matzner, Genasea Reigard, Hannah Briggs, Skyler Prickett, Dena Miles, Kathy Burgmeier, and anyone else whose names we missed.
In addition, thanks was extended to Boys & Girls Club Staff: Angie Reiber, Jack Hollingsworth, Denise Gould, Garrett Stout and Rob Miles; the City of Coos Bay and staff, Officer Scott Rogers and the Coos Bay Police Department, Marshfield High School and Coos Art Museum.
The Boys & Girls Club also thanked the Prefontaine Foundation, Tower Ford and TeeShirt Express for making the race free to all runners; the North Bend July Jubilee princesses Makoa, Gracelynn and Caitlyn for acting as road guards and helping with the presentation of awards; and Columbia Distributing and Big Foot Beverage for providing water for the runners at the end of the race.
Results are included in today’s Community Scoreboard.