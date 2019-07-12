Siblings Chandler and Kindall Wyatt both won titles in the 400 meters in the state finals for the TrackTown Youth League at Lane Community College in Eugene.
Chandler Wyatt won in the 9-10 boys division, finishing in 1 minute, 6.57 seconds.
Kindall Wyatt won in the 7-8 age group of the girls, with a time of 1:23.11.
They were two of the three champions who advanced to the state finals from a meet at Marshfield High School.
Ashlynn Young won the 11-12 girls title in the turbo javelin with a throw of 100 feet, 11 inches — the farthest throw by a girl in any of the four age groups.
Chandler Wyatt also placed sixth in the turbo javelin, with a throw of 67-5.
Aside from the winners, the top finish for the South Coast came in the 9-10 boys 1,500, where Eli Nicholson was third in 5:33.65; in the 9-10 boys 400, where Cash Miller was third (1:09.90); and in the 9-10 girls turbo javelin, where Leah Stotler was third with an effort of 62-11.
Jadelin Warner placed fourth in both the 100 (15.17) and long jump (11-7) in the 9-10 girls age group and Keira Crawford was fourth in the 11-12 girls long jump (13-1 ¾). Bryleigh Mead was sixth in the 1,500 (5:55.30) and Klara Alexander sixth in the 400 (1:16.22).
Jonah Martin was sixth in the 11-12 long jump (13-7 ½). Alexi Lucatero was sixth in the 11-12 girls turbo javelin (72-11). Adriana Lucatero was seventh in the 7-8 girls 400 (1:25.75) and eighth in the long jump (9-5).
Marley Petrey placed seventh in the 11-12 1,500 for girls (5:55.02). Brandon Stotler was eighth in the 7-8 boys turbo javelin (37-4).