COOS BAY — One of the best ultra-runners in the world is coming to town.
In an event that was orchestrated by local Linda Prefontaine, ultra-runner Camille Herron, 37, is headed to Coos Bay next week to talk all things running.
“I talked to her about a year and a half ago and I asked her if she would ever want to come to Coos Bay and be a motivational speaker,” said Prefontaine, the younger sister of Marshfield great Steve Prefontaine. “I said, 'I’ve got to get you before you get too big and famous.' And here she is famous, big time.”
On Wednesday, Nov. 20 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Herron will be at Front Street Provisioners as part of a dinner. There will also be a question and answer portion of the evening. The cost for the event, which includes dinner and the question-and-answer session, is $25 at the door.
Earlier in the day Herron will also be at a private event at Marshfield High School, speaking to the student body.
According to UltraRunning Magazine and the International Association of Ultrarunners, Herron is currently the female record holder in four different events: fastest 50-mile (5 hours, 38 minutes, 41 seconds/6:46 per mile), fastest 100-mile (12:42:40/7:37 per mile), farthest distance ran in 12 hours (92.6 miles/7:46 per mile) and farthest distance ran in 24 hours (167.8 miles/8:35 per mile).
In addition to her talent, Linda Prefontaine was also drawn to Herron’s demeanor.
“If you look at pictures of her getting ready ... here she is getting ready to run 100 miles and she’s standing at the start line and everybody else has that focused look in their eyes and she’s got a big ol' grin on her facing acting like cool, I’m going to go run 100 miles,” she said.
This is the second year in a row that Prefontaine has brought in a world-class runner to Coos Bay to talk with the community. Last year 1964 Olympic gold medalist Billy Mills came to town and spoke to the students and again after a playing of the movie “Running Brave” that is based on his life.
“The main focus is bringing people in here to talk to this depressed area of kids growing up here,” said Prefontaine. “I think it’s important for kids ... hearing depressing things. This area is depressed and there are no jobs, you hear that repeatedly and you can change your life. If you listen to successful people, all share similar traits and it’s not a secret. It’s called working your (butt) off, having dreams, setting goals and working to attain those goals.”
Growing up in Colorado, Herron was inspired by Steve Prefontaine. After her dad saw Pre run while in college, he relayed the story to his daughter. When Herron was in high school, she dressed up as Pre on her school’s ‘Hero Day.’
In high school Herron ran cross country and track and field and won state titles in each sport. She continued her running career at University of Tulsa where she was eventually sidelined by injuries. She re-fell in love with the sport in her mid-20s and hasn’t stopped running since.
Herron, who has a Master’s degree in Exercise and Sport Science from Oregon State University, lives in Colorado and is a Nike athlete.