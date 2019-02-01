Two of the most decorated recent athletes in the Bay Area received the annual Prefontaine Award.
Marshfield’s Travis Wittlake Jr. and Vianka Hoyer of North Bend were announced as the prestigious award winners during the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce banquet last weekend.
The Prefontaine Foundation has presented the award since 1985 to recognize athletes from Marshfield and North Bend who most closely reflect the excellence in athletics of Steve Prefontaine, the late Marshfield standout distance runner.
Athletic directors from the two schools nominate athletes who “represent the very best in athletics as well as character, community involvement and academics,” said Steve Delgado, who presented the award for the foundation.
Delgado reflected that famed Marshfield track coach Mac McIntosh called the award the “high school Heisman of our community.”
Wittlake finished a stellar career at Marshield last winter that included four state championships in wrestling. His high school record was 196-2 and he was three times named the Class 4A wrestler of the year. Wittlake extended his success far beyond Oregon’s borders, winning the national Triple Crown (folkstyle, freestyle and Greco Roman) five times by the time he graduated from Marshfield. He also won the bronze medal in the World Cadet Games in 2016 and was ranked the top 170-pounder in the nation and the No. 2 wrestler for any weight his senior year.
Delgado called Wittlake one of Marshfield’s greatest athletes of all time.
“With three Olympians in school history, many believe Travis will be the fourth,” he said.
Wittlake is a freshman at Oklahoma State University studying exercise science.
Hoyer, meanwhile, was part of two state champion swim teams for North Bend, as well as a pair of runner-up finishes. She won 11 individual or relay state titles and finished first or second in 15 of her 16 events at state.
Hoyer also owns the school record for North Bend in the 100-yard butterfly and part of the teams that hold all three relay school records.
Hoyer is a freshman at Linfield College, studying health sciences.
With both Hoyer and Wittlake away at school, the awards were accepted by their fathers, Travis Wittlake Sr. and Klif Hoyer.