Leon Williams of Coos Bay earned King of the Track honors at Coos Bay Speedway last weekend during the final NHRA drag racing event of the season at the speedway.
Williams, who competes in the Sportsman class, was one of two Sportsman winners on the weekend to earn his chance for the bracket that determined the King of the Track. Michael Powell of Oakridge was the other Sportsman winner.
Ian Nickel of Roseburg won the title of Track Madness Gambler.
The two winners in the Pro class were David Corneilson of Greenacres and Gregg Kirby of Coos Bay.
The two winners of Super Pro were Powell and Tom Jarvis of Coquille.
All the racing was held on Saturday because of the rainy forecast for Sunday.
While the drag racing season is over, the speedway still has two events on the oval track and three dates for mud drags.
The first oval track night is Saturday, Sept. 28, and includes the Winged Sprint Car Battle at the Bay and a fireworks show at the end of the night.
Racing starts at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults and $13 for students 7 to 17 and senior citizens. Kids ages 6 and under get in free and a family pass is $45.
The Prather Family Lucas Oil Open Show will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5, with top prizes of $2,000 in the Super Late Models and $1,000 in Street Stocks and Modifieds.
Racing starts at 6:30 p.m. and general admission is $20 for adults and $18 for senior citizens and students. A family pass is $65.
Information on both events, as well as the prize scales for all classes in the Open Show, can be found at www.coosbayspeedway.us.
The speedway will host mud drags on Oct. 12, 19 and 25. The pits open at 2 p.m. and racing starts at 4 p.m. each day, with the fee for drivers set at $35 (an additional $20 for a second division) and the pit pass $20 ($10 for kids 12 and under). General admission is $10 for adults and $8 for senior citizens and students and free for kids $6 and under. A family pass is $25.