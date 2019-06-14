The annual White Cedar Days run is scheduled for Saturday, July 6, in Powers as part of the town’s annual celebration.
The race starts at 9 a.m. and includes both 10-kilometer and 5-kilometer distances.
This year’s courses will start and end at the same place as last year, the corner of Second Avenue and Fir Street. But unlike last year, they will be entirely on pavement, heading south of town on the scenic Powers Highway.
The run supports the Powers High School track and field team. The suggested donation is $10 for the 5K and $15 for the 10K.
Runners are encouraged to register early at https://forms.gle/9QJ3qxtAWkK84YPa6.