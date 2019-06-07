Jeremy West won the annual Coquille Rotary River Run on June 1.
West covered the 10-kilometer course in 37 minutes and 28 seconds, winning by nearly five minutes.
Garrett Baird was second, finishing in 42:16. He was followed by Thomas Lankford (45:31), Doug Veysey (47:15) and Jim Littles (49:25).
Ayano Yukimoto was the first woman, finishing in 53:06. She was followed by Annett Boyd (53:17) and Lindsay Janzer (58:11).
Jossen Delossantos won the 5-kilometer race in 21:45, finishing just ahead of Russell Crochetiere (21:51). The next three finishers all came from the 12-and-under age group, with Deegan Johnson third (22:15), Jason Fisher fourth (22:42) and Corbin Reeves fifth (22:59).
The top three female finishers also came from the 12-and-under division, with Callie Millett crossing the line first (25:56), followed by Clara Baker (26:15) and Ella Henthorn (26:17).
Results are listed in today’s Community Scoreboard.