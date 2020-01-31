David Warrick had a rare 800 series at North Bend Lanes during the Men’s Varsity league this week.
Warrick also added to his career total of 300 games during league on Thursday evening.
His 805 series is the first of at least 800 at North Bend Lanes in the past three years and the third of his long career.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Warrick also had an 800 series in 2015, with an 803, when he also had a perfect game. He has had four since then, including his perfect game this week, and said he has 15 or 16 in all.
His career-best series is 815.
League results for the past two weeks at North Bend Lanes are included in today’s Community Scoreboard.